Ah yes, the lovable International Scout. These quirky off-roaders definitely have a cult following, but this one is a bit more special. It’s a 1971 800B series, built at the end of the 800 line before the Scout II entered the scene later in 1971. That alone makes it interesting, but this Scout is also listed as a special-edition Comanche, of which only 1,500 were built according to the eBay auction description for this vintage 4x4.

Auction? Yes, this old International is for sale in Dallas, Texas, with a bid price of $16,900 as of this article with just a day still to go. Perhaps more importantly, there’s no mention of a reserve price, so this Scout will sell to the highest bidder. With that in mind, what can the winning bidder expect to get?

According to the auction description, this Comanche runs and drives and has quite a bit of recent work done. Specifically, new brakes, new tires, and new front seats are mentioned, along with receipts for more than $5,000 in work over “recent years.” We’ll assume the rebuilt automatic transmission falls into that category, as well as the “lots of new parts” also mentioned in the description. The Scout is said to be all original, but the seller also says it has a disc brake conversion, which doesn’t sound too original to us. But we digress.

The seller does concede the old Scout has some rust “in a couple spots,” namely the driver-side floor, both sides towards the rear, and some in the body on the passenger side. Not exactly what we’d call a couple spots, but it doesn’t look bad in the photos and it’s listed as having passed a vehicle inspection for Texas, so it can’t be too bad.

It’s got V8 power – something the seller says is also a rarity – and apparently it’s mechanically sound enough to be driven home. It doesn’t look perfect by any means, but for International fans there certainly seems to be a good foundation for a full-on restoration. It will be interesting to see how much this cool Comanche brings when the auction closes tomorrow.

