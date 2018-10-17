Yesterday Chevrolet showed off its barely modified, brightly colored, SEMA-bound Camaro SS. Ho hum. While some might appreciate its new "Shock" paint job, that car doesn't hold a candle to the Camaro pictured here: The 1,000-horsepower (745-kilowatt) Yenko Stage II Camaro built by Specialty Vehicle Engineering. It's an absolute monster of a muscle car.

Under the hood of this Camaro is an LT-1-based 6.8-liter supercharged V8 engine. The unit was custom built by Specialty Vehicle Engineering, and adds an extra 155 horses (115 kW) to the Stage I Camaro that the shop already offers, not to mention a hearty 350 hp (260 kW) to the most-potent factory Camaro, the ZL1.

Each 1,000-hp Camaro is built on the bones of either a Camaro 1SS or 2SS with a 1LE package. Outside of power it also gets factory features like magnetic ride control, an electronic limited-slip differential, a performance-tuned suspension with unique bushings, springs and stabilizer bars, and a heavy-duty cooling system including engine-oil cooler, dual outboard radiators, transmission cooler, and rear-differential cooler. A six-speed manual is the only method for reigning in all 1,000 horses.

But unlike the SS, this one won't be nearly as plentiful. The shop says just 25 examples of the custom Camaro will be built. Specialty Vehicle Engineering doesn't list an asking price for the Camaro in its brochure, but given its 1,000-hp Corvette counterpart costs more than $70,000, we don’t expect this one to go for cheap either.

Each custom Camaro is available as a package atop the SS through your local dealer and will be numbered with a manufacturer's certificate of origin with it.

Source: Specialty Vehicle Engineering