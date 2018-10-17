It’s no secret the aging Mazda3 is due for replacement soon, and the Japanese automaker’s latest teaser video to gives us our first glimpse of what could be the upcoming compact car. Slated to debut at next month’s Los Angeles auto show, the latest Mazda3 will bring a host of new powertrain and chassis technologies with it that are poised to trickle to the brand’s other models in the future.

Arguably, the most noteworthy feature of the next-generation Mazda3 will be its SkyActiv-X pseudo-compression-ignition engine that promises improved power and fuel efficiency over a conventional four-stroke four-cylinder engine. Mazda achieves this by dropping and igniting a dollop of fuel into the cylinder just before the power stroke, which creates the pressure needed to control the ignition of the compressed fuel and air the cylinders suck in during the intake stroke.

Accompanying the powertrain tech will be Mazda’s latest SkyActiv vehicle architecture. Stronger and more space efficient than the underpinnings of today’s 3, the new platform will also improve the compact Mazda’s ride quality while also quelling noise, vibration, and harshness. Sadly, the new 3 will reportedly ditch the current car’s multi-link rear suspension for a lighter and cheaper twist-beam setup.

Distinct styling appears to remain key to the Mazda3 recipe, and the small exterior snippets shown in this teaser reveal a car that closely mimics the looks of the Mazda Kai concept from last year’s Tokyo auto show. Expect a cab-rearward design with a long hood and bustled rear hatch. Although the car in the below video appears to be a hatchback, we fully expect the next Mazda3 to once again come in both sedan and hatchback body styles.

We’re certain we’ll know more about the model as we get closer to its reported debut in Los Angeles.

Source: Mazda