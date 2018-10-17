No, you won't get it if you live outside the People's Republic.
Skoda teased its all-new Kodiak GT coupe-SUV mashup just two days ago and, honestly, we weren’t expecting an online debut to come this week. Apparently, the company’s plans were different and today it is introducing its first-ever coupe-fied sports utility vehicle.
The Kodiaq GT will be sold exclusively in China and will act as the company’s flagship model in the People’s Republic. It’s Skoda’s fourth and most expensive SUV offering in the country, following the Kamiq, Karoq, and standard Kodiaq. Local customers will have the chance to see the vehicle in person during the Guangzhou Motor Show from November 16 to 25 this year.
Without seeing the rear end, you’ll have to be a true Skoda fan to spot the visual differences between the Kodiaq and Kodiaq GT. The two share most of its components at the front and the only minor changes the GT brings are limited to the slightly smaller radiator grille and the different design of the lower bumper diffuser.
Things are quite different at the back, where the practical large opening is replaced by a more stylish hatch that extends from the sloped roofline. The taillights are sharper and there’s a more pronounced diffuser.
If you take a closer look at the boot lid, you’ll probably notice a “380 4x4” badge. Don’t let it fool you though – the Kodiaq GT’s most powerful engine will have 220 horsepower (162 kilowatts) from a 2.0-liter displacement. It comes as standard with a dual-clutch automatic and an all-wheel drive, while there will also be a more affordable FWD model with the same engine tuned to deliver 186 hp (137 kW).
“We are confident that this sporty and stylish ŠKODA model will appeal to new customer groups and provide an even more impressive driving experience for our customers in China," Ralf Hanschen, President of Skoda China, comments.
› Coupé version of the ŠKODA KODIAQ exclusively for China
› Robust appearance and dynamic lines characterize ŠKODA's first SUV coupé
› Numerous assistance systems, virtual cockpit and state-of-the-art connectivity on board
Mladá Boleslav, 17 October 2018 – The ŠKODA KODIAQ GT is the Czech brand’s new top
model in China. ŠKODA’s first SUV coupé, intended exclusively for the Chinese market, is
the next milestone in the Czech manufacturer’s SUV campaign. With its strong, dynamic
presence and state-of-the-art connectivity, the KODIAQ GT is the new standard bearer in
ŠKODA’s most important sales market. China will be the only market in the world where
ŠKODA offers a total of four SUV models: KAMIQ, KAROQ, KODIAQ and KODIAQ GT.
For the first time in the SUV segment, ŠKODA is offering a vehicle that combines the robustness
and versatility of an SUV with the sporty elegance and dynamism of a coupé with the KODIAQ GT,
appealing to new, lifestyle-oriented consumer groups. The new KODIAQ GT celebrates its official
premiere in China at the Guangzhou Motor Show, which takes place from 16 to 25 November 2018.
Dr. Ralf Hanschen, President of ŠKODA China, says: "The ŠKODA KODIAQ GT is an important
milestone in ŠKODA's China strategy. Being the first coupé SUV in our model range specifically
designed for the Chinese market. We are confident that this sporty and stylish ŠKODA model will
appeal to new customer groups and provide an even more impressive driving experience for our
customers in China."
The front of the 4.63-metre-long ŠKODA KODIAQ GT is characterized by a wide bonnet and blackframed
grille with chrome-plated dual ribs. The LED headlights, three-dimensional bumper and front
spoiler with wide air inlets reinforce its powerful appearance. The roofline gently sloping behind the
front doors merging into the flat tailgate gives the KODIAQ GT a dynamic profile. Powerful wheel
arches and chiselled side skirts in the body colour with matte black elements also add to the
robustness of the coupé version of this large SUV.
The rear end features sharply drawn LED taillights with crystalline shapes and ŠKODA's
characteristic design. A fine reflective tape runs down the loading sill along the entire width of the
vehicle and creates further accents alongside the black diffuser. In a display of confidence, this is
the first ŠKODA production model in China to bear the brand lettering in individual letters in the
centre of the tailgate.
The interior of the new KODIAQ GT is also sporty and stylish, combining the space typical of SUVs
with the emotive lines of a coupé. In the interior, the eye is immediately drawn to the high-quality
materials and fully customizable Virtual Cockpit, which comes as standard. As is typical for ŠKODA,
there are numerous practical ‘Simply Clever’ ideas. With Wi-Fi access and MirrorLink™, Apple
CarPlay and Baidu's Carlife, the KODIAQ GT is always online and at the cutting edge of
connectivity.
The range of drivetrains for the KODIAQ GT includes two efficient engines: a 2.0 TSI with 137 kW
(186 hp) drives the front wheels; the 2.0 TSI with 162 kW (220 hp) comes standard with all-wheel
drive and a 7- speed DSG. Numerous assistance systems including Blind Spot Detect, Front Assist
and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with stop-go function to ensure maximum safety.
SUV models in particular play an important role in ŠKODA’s growth plans in China. In 2007, the
Czech car manufacturer returned to the Chinese market, which became the brand’s largest sales
market in 2010. In 2017, ŠKODA delivered 325,000 vehicles in China – one in every four ŠKODA’s
delivered worldwide last year. According to a five-year plan, laid out in a Memorandum of
Understanding signed in 2016 during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to the Czech
Republic, more than two billion euros will be invested in the expansion of the SUV portfolio and the
development of alternative-drive ŠKODA vehicles.