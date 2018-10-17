The teaser campaign for the new Mitsubishi L200 pickup (known as the Triton in some markets) continues with this distant image of the model. It comes to confirm once again the truck will receive the company’s latest design language known as the Dynamic Shield. Also, Mitsubishi has revealed the veil will finally be pulled back on November 9th this year.

The Japanese automaker explains the Series 6 pickup has been "engineered beyond tough," which basically means it will have an “enhanced performance, functionality, durability, safety, and refinement,” while retaining its durability thanks to “tough, real-world durability testing.” The engineers and designers of the manufacturer have used feedback from owners across the world to ensure everything meets their demands.

Spy shots from last month (gallery attached below) showed the aforementioned Dynamic Shield design will be stretched to fit the front end of the L200. The company’s new corporate design language will bring headlights that are more angular and vertical running lights similar to the units on the latest Outlander. The photos also revealed a large intake below the upper grille and revised taillights at the back.

14 photos

“Enhanced performance” should probably mean powertrain tweaks, but at this point, it’s not clear what mechanical improvements the pickup will receive. In Europe, the truck is currently available with a 2.4-liter turbodiesel that produces 178 horsepower (133 kilowatts) or 151 hp (113 kW), mated to either a six-speed manual gearbox or a five-speed automatic. We assume the motor will be massaged to meet the latest emissions standards on the Old Continent and a new auto transmission is also a possibility.

This “new” L200 is actually a major facelift for the current generation of the model. A brand new pickup should arrive after 2020 sharing its underpinnings with the future new Nissan Navara.

Source: Mitsubishi