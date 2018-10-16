The beaming green hue joins five other new colors for the 2019 Camaro model year.
Just a few weeks ahead of the 2018 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Chevrolet today announced a new color offering for its refreshed 2019 facelifted Camaro. "Shock" (most closely resembling highlighter yellow), is an unapologetic statement for those looking to make their Camaro stand out from the crowd… and perhaps glow in the dark a bit. This is the sixth addition to 2019 Camaro’s color palette, which also includes Crush, Riverside Blue Metallic, Shadow Grey Metallic, and Satin Steel Grey Metallic.
Also new to help make your Camaro unique is an expanded range of accessories. The extended portfolio of add-ons now includes a second-generation Chevrolet ground effects appearance package, a black wing spoiler, a fuel door with carbon fiber accents, black Camaro fender badges, an emissions-compliant cold-air intake, Recaro seats, Brembo front brakes, and 1LE suspension components. The cold-air intake is available in all fifty states – yes, that means you too, California.
Chevy’s expanded line of accessories and performance parts gives Camaro buyers the chance to further-customize their car to a more refined level. This plays directly to the SEMA Show’s inherent platform for vehicle customization, where the concept will make its debut. Also on Display at Chevrolet’s SEMA booth will be a Satin Steel Grey Metallic Camaro LT convertible, featuring concept red accents and additional accessories, and a vintage build with Chevy's new crate engine.
"There’s a fresh look for the 2019 Camaro, which is restyled, reinvigorated and offers more choices and new technologies," said Steve Majoros, director of Chevrolet Car and Crossover Marketing. "It’s the perfect canvas for personalization, and the new Shock color and available accessories demonstrate only some of the possibilities customers have to make the Camaro entirely theirs."
The new looks comes with the same engine options, though. The 2.0-liter four-cylinder, 3.6-liter V6, and 6.2-liter V8 all carry over. The most-powerful option – the Camaro SS – produces 455 horsepower (339 kilowatts). Customers can choose to install the parts themselves with home delivery, or have their local dealer do everything from start to finish. Ordering is now live via Chevy’s accessories website.
Chevrolet today previewed a new Shock yellow exterior color for the 2019 Camaro. It will be available in early 2019.
The color made its debut on a 2019 Camaro SS show car that will be on display at the SEMA Show Oct. 30-Nov. 2 in Las Vegas, where it will be shown with new accessories and performance parts available from Chevrolet dealers.
The expanded portfolio of accessories and performance parts includes second-generation ground effects, a black wing spoiler, fuel door with exposed carbon-fiber insert, black Camaro fender badges, 50-state-legal cold-air induction kits, RECARO® performance seats, Brembo® six-piston front brake upgrade kit and 1LE suspension components.*
The Chevrolet accessories and performance parts were designed by the same designers and engineers responsible for the Camaro itself, for seamless design and performance integration. The accessories and parts were also validated to the same rigorous standards as the factory-installed components, and their installation does not void the new-vehicle limited warranty.
Customers can shop online for the parts at Chevrolet.com/accessories and choose home or dealer delivery, as well as select dealer installation.
The Camaro SS Shock show vehicle also features concept front-end styling that includes a relocated bowtie emblem and concept hood/fender graphics. It will be joined in the Chevrolet SEMA display by a personalized Camaro LT convertible, shown in new Satin Steel Grey Metallic and featuring concept red accents and additional accessories.
Camaro for 2019
New front-end styling on LS, LT and SS models, including the fascia, grille, dual-element headlamps, hood and new LED signature lighting, puts a new face on the 2019 Camaro. The ZL1 model retains its airflow optimized front-end styling, while the RS package also receives unique headlamps and lighting signature.
At the rear, new LED taillamps are incorporated in a more sculptured execution of Chevrolet’s signature dual-element design. Red lenses are featured on LS and LT, with RS, SS and ZL1 featuring dark-tinted neutral-density (clear) lenses.
Additional highlights include:
- An all-new Turbo 1LE model that rounds out Camaro’s performance lineup.
- A new 10-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission offered on Camaro SS, featuring launch control and line lock.
- New wheel designs.
- New Chevrolet infotainment systems, including enhanced available navigation.
- New available full-display rearview camera mirror.
- New available Forward Collision Alert.
Along with Shock, the 2019 Camaro color palette also includes new Crush, Riverside Blue Metallic, Shadow Grey Metallic and Satin Steel Grey Metallic.
The 2019 Camaro show cars join more than a dozen Chevrolet vehicle concepts at the SEMA Show, along with the latest accessories, performance parts and crate engines for new and vintage Chevrolet vehicles.