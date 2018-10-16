Chevrolet already unveiled its hardcore Colorado back at the beginning of September, so the photos here today aren’t spy shots in the strictest sense. Obviously there isn’t any camo wrap, or black tarps, or any clever colored tape hiding things. Something else is missing from these photos though – the Bison’s big snorkel that was so prevalent on Chevy’s media photos when the pickup was revealed. That’s why we bring you these photos today because honestly, we suspect the vast majority of Bison buyers won’t be fording rivers on a regular basis.

As such, we get a better look at the pickup’s profile and it’s still just as aggressive as ever. The truck’s fresh grille and front bumper really help it stand out from the Colorado ZR2, as do the larger fender flares. The Bison also has a special rear bumper with integrated tow hooks, and underneath is a bevy of boron-steel skid plates.

The standard-issue ZR2 two-inch suspension lift certainly contributes to the truck’s menacing presence as well. To refresh your memory, the underpinnings on the Bison consist of locking differentials front and back, with Multimatic DDSV dampers supporting Bison-specific 17-inch wheels and meaty 31-inch off-road tires.

As for that snorkel, even though it was prominently featured in Chevy’s media photos for the Bison’s launch, it’s not actually part of the official Bison package. In other words, when you’re able to see the truck in person next year at your local dealer, this is most likely how it will look. That’s not to say the snorkel can’t be added – the tall breather can be ordered through American Expedition Vehicles, the aftermarket tuner Chevy worked with on the Bison. But with the Colorado ZR2 costing over $42,000 before the Bison add-ons, we just don’t see people running this truck through feet of water. At least, not on purpose.

The Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison officially goes on sale in January.

Source: Automedia