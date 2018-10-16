The Mercedes-Benz E-Class will go under the knife as part of a 2020 model-year update, and these images by our intrepid spy photographers are our best look yet at what’s to come.

Spotted undergoing testing in Europe, this gray E-Class wagon wears a new mug that appears to emulate those of the latest Mercedes-Benz A-Class and CLS-Class models. Gone is the current E’s bulbous front end, which instead is replaced by a slimmer looking face with angular headlights and a more aggressive grille. A more assertive lower fascia with large intakes appears to sit just behind the camouflage.

While the rest of the exterior looks little changed, the E is expected to see some noteworthy improvements to its interior and powertrain lineup. Look for MBUX to replace the current car’s COMAND system. The adoption of Mercedes-Benz’s latest infotainment system will bless the mid-size luxury sedan with a touchpad controller in the center console and more conversational voice controls.

We also anticipate the mild-hybrid 362-horsepower (270-kilowatt) turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six from the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS450 will replace the 362-horsepower (270-kilowatt) turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 of the 2019 E450. Additionally, the E's 241-hp (180-kw) turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four is all but certain to be superseded by the 255-hp (190-kw) turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four found in the updated 2019 Mercedes-Benz C300. Europeans, of course, will surely be blessed with updates to the E’s diesel-drinking powertrain options, as well.

Look for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class to debut sometime in 2019 with sales expected to begin shortly thereafter.

Source: CarPix