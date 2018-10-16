New Face, Same E.

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class will go under the knife as part of a 2020 model-year update, and these images by our intrepid spy photographers are our best look yet at what’s to come.

Spotted undergoing testing in Europe, this gray E-Class wagon wears a new mug that appears to emulate those of the latest Mercedes-Benz A-Class and CLS-Class models. Gone is the current E’s bulbous front end, which instead is replaced by a slimmer looking face with angular headlights and a more aggressive grille. A more assertive lower fascia with large intakes appears to sit just behind the camouflage.

While the rest of the exterior looks little changed, the E is expected to see some noteworthy improvements to its interior and powertrain lineup. Look for MBUX to replace the current car’s COMAND system. The adoption of Mercedes-Benz’s latest infotainment system will bless the mid-size luxury sedan with a touchpad controller in the center console and more conversational voice controls.

Not Enough E?

2019 Mercedes E450 Models Announced For U.S. With More Power
Mercedes E53 Sedan, Wagon Arrive In Style With 429-HP Hybrid Six

We also anticipate the mild-hybrid 362-horsepower (270-kilowatt) turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six from the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS450 will replace the 362-horsepower (270-kilowatt) turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 of the 2019 E450. Additionally, the E's 241-hp (180-kw) turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four is all but certain to be superseded by the 255-hp (190-kw) turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four found in the updated 2019 Mercedes-Benz C300. Europeans, of course, will surely be blessed with updates to the E’s diesel-drinking powertrain options, as well.

Look for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class to debut sometime in 2019 with sales expected to begin shortly thereafter.

Source: CarPix

Gallery: 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class: Spied

2020 Mercedes E Class: Spied
9 photos
2020 Mercedes E Class: Spied 2020 Mercedes E Class: Spied 2020 Mercedes E Class: Spied 2020 Mercedes E Class: Spied 2020 Mercedes E Class: Spied 2020 Mercedes E Class: Spied 2020 Mercedes E Class: Spied

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Explore Reviews

More photos

Mercedes-AMG E53 Saloon / Estate
Mercedes-AMG E53 Saloon / Estate
2018 Mercedes-Benz Police Vehicles
2018 Mercedes-Benz Police Vehicles
Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain 4x4²
Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain 4x4²
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon by Brabus
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon by Brabus
Possible Mercedes-AMG E63 R Wagon spy photos
Possible Mercedes-AMG E63 R Wagon spy photos
2017 Mercedes-Benz E400 Wagon: Review
2017 Mercedes-Benz E400 Wagon: Review
Photo by: CarPix