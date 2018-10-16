Hide press release Show press release

Vehicle concept and design. A new dimension in luxury.

BMW has pulled back the covers on a new definition of automotive luxury. The BMW X7 blends lavish presence, exclusivity and spaciousness with the versatile and agile driving properties customers would expect from a Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV). The latest and largest model in the BMW X line-up uses its outstanding powertrain and chassis technology, plus generous levels of space in each of its three rows of seats, a luxurious ambience and advanced equipment features, to deliver an unparalleled driving and interior experience. BMW’s new design language brings the modern elegance characteristic of the brand’s luxury-segment models to the exterior of the BMW X7, and adds visual poise, assurance and an overriding sense of authority.

The new BMW X7 represents the next stage in the premium carmaker’s ongoing model offensive in the luxury segment. Its increased presence in the class and the systematic expansion of the BMW X model portfolio are among the key areas the BMW Group has identified – as part of its NUMBER ONE > NEXT strategy – to ensure sustained growth in the world’s car markets in the future.

The new BMW X7 will be built at BMW Plant Spartanburg in the US state of South Carolina. This centre of expertise for BMW X models also handles production of the BMW X3, BMW X4, BMW X5 and BMW X6.

The worldwide market launch of the new BMW X7 will begin in March 2019.

A new measure of authority, luxury and modernity.

The expansive exterior dimensions of the new BMW X7 take luxury to a new level. At 5,151 millimetres in length, 2,000 millimetres wide and 1,805 millimetres tall, and with a wheelbase of 3,105 millimetres, the X7 displays harmonious proportions and establishes itself very clearly as the new head of the BMW X model family. The high-impact presence of the new BMW X7 is underscored by its upright front end, while the chrome elements that ring the car and accentuate its unique character also influence its distinctive appearance. A new use of forms, dominated by clearly structured surfaces and precise lines, lends the BMW X7 its modern and progressive aura.





The largest kidney grille ever designed for one of the brand’s models bestrides the front end of the new BMW X7. Together with the slim twin headlights extending up to the grille, it emphasises the width of the car and creates an inimitable presence. The new BMW X7 comes as standard with LED headlights, while BMW Laserlight with Adaptive LED Headlights can be specified as an option. This system employs a BMW Laserlight spotlight with Selective Beam to optimise the high beam function, and as a result the range of the non-dazzling high beam has been increased to a maximum 600 metres. Blue x-shaped elements, which split up the hexagonal light sources inside the familiar BMW twin headlights, make a distinctive visual statement. On cars with standard specification, the wide lower air intake is given extra structure by a horizontal chrome bar. The Design Pure Excellence equipment line brings a three-dimensional version of the bar that turns upwards at its outer edges. Integrated discreetly into front apron on either side of the aluminium underguard are slim LED front foglamps. Another model-specific feature is the particularly large BMW roundel on the bonnet.

When viewed from the side, the large windows and long, dynamically flowing roofline of the new BMW X7 hint at a spacious interior bathed in light. The rear doors are longer than the front doors, emphasising the spaciousness of the SAV’s rear compartment and making it even easier to get in and out. Clearly structured surfaces and the eye-catching character line rising up to the rear end are hallmarks of the brand’s new design language. The versatile functionality of the new BMW X7 is highlighted by its ample ground clearance and optional roof rails. Among the car’s elegance- and exclusivity-enhancing features are chrome trim strips around the door sills – which extend up to the Air Breathers and are continued in the rear apron – and the rounded contouring of the fully body-coloured wheel arches, which house light-alloy wheels in formats up to 22 inches.

The sizeable dimensions of the new BMW X7 are also expressed at the rear end, which is broken up by horizontal lines and bordered by vertical separating edges. The slim LED rear lights provide a clear segmentation of the rear. Bridging the space between the two units is a chrome bar – a design cue only previously encountered at the rear of the BMW 7 Series luxury sedan. The classy exhaust tailpipe embellishers and the underguard positioned between them on Design Pure Excellence cars provide further touches of exclusiveness.

The new BMW X7 is fitted as standard with 20-inch light-alloy wheels. The selection of light-alloy wheels available on the options list includes 21- and 22-inch variants.

Design Pure Excellence, M Sport package and exclusive options from BMW Individual.

The Design Pure Excellence equipment line, the M Sport package and exclusive BMW Individual options offer scope for customers to tailor the standard specification of their new BMW X7 to their personal style. With grille bars in Aluminium matt and an array of accents in High-gloss Chrome, plus 21-inch light-alloy wheels in Y-spoke design, Design Pure Excellence underlines the rich elegance of the new SAV model. The M Sport package showcases the dynamic potential of the new X7 with extra-large air intakes, 21-inch light-alloy wheels in M twin-spoke design and a distinctive look for the front apron, rear apron and side skirts. Its sporting aura is accentuated by additional design elements in High-gloss Black or Black Chrome, the latter a shade reserved for BMW’s luxury-class models. Trim elements in High-gloss Chrome can be specified as an option. And classy options from BMW Individual are also available from the launch of the X7. Among the items lending the car’s exterior design an even more rarefied air of exclusivity, meanwhile, are the BMW Individual paint finish Sunstone metallic and 22-inch BMW Individual light-alloy wheels.

The impressive open expanses of the BMW X7 interior bring a fresh sensation of space to the luxury segment. The three rows of seats treat the driver and passengers to an exceptional feeling of roominess within the X7’s elegantly appointed surrounds.

Expansive surfaces and clear structures give the instrument panel a modern look and its lines flow smoothly into the door panels. Large trim surfaces framed with electroplated accent trips on the instrument panel and centre console enhance the interior’s elegant and exclusive aura, and the BMW X7 comes as standard with a sports leather steering wheel. The newly designed display grouping which comes as part of the standard-fitted BMW Live Cockpit Professional includes a Control Display and a fully-digital instrument cluster – each with a screen diagonal of 12.3 inches – and teams up with the classily designed control panel on the centre console to create a progressive re-interpretation of BMW’s customary driver focus.

Grouped together clearly in the centre console are the iDrive Controller, the transmission’s newly designed gear selector, the start/stop button, the Driving Experience Control switch controls, the button for the electric parking brake and the buttons governing the settings for the air suspension and optional off-road modes. The control panel for the heating and air conditioning system also has a modern design. And the light functions in the BMW X7 are likewise operated using buttons. High-quality glass applications for selected controls are available as an option. This exclusive, visually and haptically appealing design feature is used for the gear selector, the start/stop button, the Controller and the audio system’s volume control.

Three rows of seats as standard, two individual seats for the second row are optional.

The roominess and versatility of the interior are underlined by the standard fitment of three rows of seats (offering space for seven people in total) on board the new BMW X7. The two passengers in the third row can settle into full-size seats that are also capable of accommodating adult passengers over longer journeys. Comfort levels here are enhanced by an additional glass roof element, cupholders and armrests integrated into the side panel trim. The second row includes three seats as standard in a conventional rear seat bench configuration. Alternatively, two extremely comfortable individual seats can be specified for the middle row as an option. These are comfort seats and offer the same functionality as the seats for the driver and front passenger when it comes to seating position adjustment. The individual seats for the second row also feature integrated armrests and comfort cushions. Two second-row seats with a space between them represent a first for an SAV and create an exceptionally luxurious ambience in the rear compartment. The gap between the individual seats also provides an access route to the third row.

In both standard and optional configuration, the second-row seats in the X7 can slide longitudinally through 14.5 centimetres (seven-seater). Adjustment of the fore/aft position – like all other seat positions and backrest angles – is electric for the first, second and third row of seats. The backrests of the seats in the second and third rows also fold down and back up again electrically. The buttons for this functionality are located on the driver’s side as you enter through the rear doors, and in the boot. And the seats in the second row can also be tilted forward fully to make getting in and out as easy as possible for third-row passengers. The second-row seats can be returned to their upright position at the touch of a button, at which point child seats can be fixed in place extremely securely and easily using the ISOFIX attachments.

The fore/aft position of the second-row seats is adjusted using a control panel integrated into the driver’s door. Drivers of the new BMW X7 can also slide both their own seat and the front-passenger’s backwards and forwards at the touch of a button located nearby. This allows the driver to increase both legroom and ease of entry/exit for the passengers in the second and third row of seats, as required. Additional buttons for seat and backrest adjustment are located in the rear doors. The backrests of the second- and third-row seats can also be folded down and back up again – and the second-row seats moved fore and aft – from the boot. When all six/seven seats are in use, the new BMW X7 offers 326 litres of load capacity. This increases to a maximum 2,120 litres when the backrests of the seats in the second and third rows are folded down. The standard air suspension allows the car to be lowered (at the touch of a button in the boot) to make loading easier. The new BMW X7 features a two-section split tailgate, both elements of which have electric opening and closing as standard. If the optional Comfort Access is specified, the tailgate opens and closes automatically and hands-free.

The standard Vernasca leather trim and optional BMW Individual extended Merino leather trim are both available in six colour variants. The sports seats for the driver and front passenger are heated and can be ordered with a ventilation function as an option. The seats in the second and third rows are also heated, while the front row can be specified with optional multifunction seats with massage function.

Standard three-part panoramic glass roof and large-surface windows flood the interior with light.

The standard electrically-operated panoramic glass roof teams up with large-surface windows to help give the interior of the new BMW X7 a light and airy feel. In addition to its front and central glass elements, the panoramic roof also features an additional section to the rear. As a result, passengers in the third row can also enjoy the feeling of space enhanced by the light flooding into the interior. The front, central and rear glass elements all have an electrically sliding headliner, which is activated from a control panel in the front section of the roof to provide the desired shade. If the optional electric sun blinds for the windows in the rear doors are specified, the rear passengers also gain a button for operating the headliner. The rear section of the headliner can be operated from the third row of seats using a separate button.

The Panorama glass roof Sky Lounge, meanwhile, generates a very special and exclusive aura when darkness falls, with LED light spreading evenly across the glass surfaces to illuminate more than 15,000 graphic patterns and generate a display reminiscent of a starlit sky. The colour scheme of this atmospheric light show can be adapted as desired.

Climate control, interior lighting and entertainment lay on a luxurious driving experience.

Standard specification for the new BMW X7 also includes four-zone automatic climate control. A five-zone automatic climate control system with separate control panel and additional air vents for the third row of seats can be ordered as an option. The likewise optional Ambient Air package enables air ionisation and infuses the interior with eight individually selectable scents. A “thermo” version of the cupholders arranged foremost in the centre console can be specified as an option to keep their containers cool or warm as required. The telephony with wireless charging option allows compatible mobile phones to be topped up wirelessly in the tray ahead of the cupholders.

The likewise standard ambient lighting, with its precise LED contour lighting for the instrument panel, centre console and door trim, enhances the generous feeling of space during the hours of darkness. Customers can create their preferred light mood by selecting from six colour tones and a variety of settings via the iDrive control system. The ambient lighting system includes the Welcome Light Carpet – which illuminates the entry area to the car when the doors are unlocked or opened – and Dynamic Interior Light, which emits pulsating light signals in pre-defined situations. These signals appear on the inner panelling of an open door when the engine is running and on the instrument panel in response to an incoming phone call.

With its ten speakers, the standard-fitted hi-fi speaker system already treats the driver and passengers inside the new BMW X7 to impressive audio richness. However, the optional Harman Kardon surround sound system with 16 speakers provides an even more intense musical feast for the ears. And the optional Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System with 20 speakers and 1,500-watt amplifier lays on a particularly sumptuous listening experience. A digital seven-channel amplifier and additional sound sources in the roof area generate an absorbingly clear and multi-layered 3D sound experience for people in all seats. The likewise optional Rear-seat entertainment Professional system comprises a pair of 10.2-inch full-HD touchscreen displays, a Blu-ray-compatible DVD player, two USB ports, an HDMI socket and two headphone jacks. Another two USB ports are provided for the third row of seats. The system works using the BMW Operating System 7.0 display and control system, and so allows those in the rear of the vehicle to select and operate entertainment functions. The rear-seat passengers can use both their own media sources and those available in the front compartment. A navigation map and BMW ConnectedDrive services can also be accessed in the rear seats.

Design Pure Excellence and M Sport package with bespoke interior elements.

The Design Pure Excellence equipment line and the M Sport package also create a distinctive ambience inside the new BMW X7 with their special design features. Striking contrast stitching on the seat surfaces, trim elements in the colours of M GmbH and specific design variations for the illuminated door sill plates set the two equipment lines apart from standard specification. The M Sport package also includes an M Sport steering wheel, a BMW Individual headliner in anthracite-coloured Alcantara, M-specific detailing for the pedals, driver’s footrest and seat piping, plus exclusive interior trim strips.

Specially selected options from BMW Individual can also be specified from the launch of the new BMW X7 to tailor its design to the owner’s individual style. Customers can choose from either BMW Individual extended Merino leather trim or bi-colour BMW Individual Merino full leather trim in Ivory White/Midnight Blue. And two particularly classy BMW Individual fine wood interior trim strips are also available.

Powertrain and driving experience. First-class comfort meets versatile performance.

With its powerful engines, BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system and newly developed, precisely tuned chassis technology, the BMW X7 boasts a blend of dynamism, poise and versatility that is unrivalled in the luxury segment. The largest representative of the BMW X family sticks to the proven formula of off-road prowess combined with excellent ride comfort and agile on-road handling for which the brand’s Sports Activity Vehicles are renowned.

The line-up of engines available at launch comprises a newly developed petrol V8 in the BMW X7 xDrive50i (not available in Europe), a six-cylinder in-line petrol unit for the BMW X7 xDrive40i and a pair of six-cylinder in-line diesels to power the BMW X7 xDrive30d and BMW X7 M50d M Performance model. The BMW TwinPower Turbo technology for the petrol engines comprises turbocharging, High Precision Injection, VALVETRONIC fully variable valve timing and Double-VANOS variable camshaft control. On the diesel side, the raft of technological measures includes turbochargers and common-rail direct injection with piezo injectors. All the engines channel their power via an eight-speed Steptronic transmission. The system of emission control for the petrol engines includes a gasoline particulate filter that minimises particulate emissions, while the diesel models boast BMW BluePerformance technology comprising a particulate filter, an oxidation catalyst, a NOx adsorption catalyst, and an SCR catalyst with AdBlue injection to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions. Thus equipped, all model variants of the new BMW X7 meet the requirements of the Euro 6d-TEMP emissions standard.

Smooth and fast: the eight-speed Steptronic transmission.

All the engines available for the new BMW X7 team up with an eight-speed Steptronic transmission, the most recent incarnation of which boasts a wider gear ratio spread and new control electronics. This reduces engine speeds, particularly in higher gears, which in turn helps to increase the drive system’s overall efficiency. The eight-speed Steptronic transmission is fitted with a new generation of torsion dampers to limit rotational irregularities in the powertrain. The result is enhanced ride comfort and smoother gear changes. Comfort is given a further boost by reduced converter slip, while the optimised hydraulic control enables even sportier shifting.





Precise power distribution: xDrive all-wheel drive with efficiency-enhanced control and electronically controlled rear differential lock.

The task of maximising traction, agility and handling stability in the new BMW X7 again falls to the latest generation of the BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system, which now varies how the drive torque is split between the front and rear wheels with greater precision than ever for the situation at hand. The electronically controlled all-wheel-drive system links up with Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) to provide the basis for effortless, sure-footed handling, whatever the road and weather conditions. For added efficiency, full drive power can be directed to the rear wheels in situations where all-wheel drive is surplus to requirements. The xDrive system also maintains a rear-biased set-up when the car’s dynamic performance abilities are being put to the test, ensuring customers enjoy the signature BMW driving experience.

An M Sport differential is fitted as standard on the BMW X7 M50d and in conjunction with the Off-Road package on the BMW X7 xDrive50i, to complement the powertrain’s sporting characteristics. This electronically controlled rear differential lock also hooks up with the DSC system. It works by limiting the equalisation of the rotational speeds of the wheels on the inside and the outside of the bend and thus optimises the transfer of power to the road in dynamic driving situations. As a result, any tendency to understeer when powering through corners can be countered effectively. The M Sport differential deliberately shifts drive power – which cannot be transferred to the road by the unloaded wheel on the inside of the bend, as it is likely to slip – to the wheel on the outside of the bend (instead of applying to brakes to neutralise its effect). The locking effect – produced by an electric motor – draws the BMW X7 into the bend with infectious élan. The increase in power finding its way onto the road also makes a notable difference when exiting corners, as the optimised distribution of power allows the car to accelerate out of the bend again with particular verve. By preventing a wheel from spinning when it is struggling for purchase, the M Sport differential also improves traction and power transfer on loose ground or road surfaces offering differing levels of grip for the left and right rear wheels.

Perfectly tuned chassis technology for comfort, agility and off-road performance.

The chassis technology of the new BMW X7 is perfectly in tune with its specific vehicle concept and its masterful powertrain technology. Its design principle, based on a double-wishbone front axle and a five-link rear axle, ticks all the right boxes when it comes to providing both luxurious ride comfort and the customary agility of BMW vehicles.

The new BMW X7 M50d comes as standard with the M Sport differential, 21-inch M light-alloy wheels and a model-specific chassis set-up. These features sharpen the car’s agility and steering precision, giving it the unmistakable character of an M Performance model, but redefined for the luxury segment.

Ride comfort in the new BMW X7 is further enhanced by its two-axle air suspension with automatic self-levelling, which is also included as standard. The suspension’s air supply is controlled individually for each wheel using a remarkably quiet, electrically driven compressor with pressure reservoir, making it possible to balance out an unevenly loaded car. Thanks to the link-up with the Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) system, the vehicle load registered by the air suspension sensors can also be factored into braking modulation. When SPORT driving mode is engaged or the car’s speed exceeds 138 km/h (86 mph), the ride height is automatically lowered by 20 millimetres.

The driver is also able to adjust the body’s ground clearance – for off-road driving, for example – by pushing a button in the cockpit to raise it in two stages to a maximum 40 millimetres above the standard setting. Another button in the luggage compartment activates a loading mode that lowers the car by 40 millimetres. The next time the engine is started, the system will automatically revert to the last mode selected. The desired vehicle ride height can also be set with the engine switched off. This can be done using the buttons in the car or the optional BMW Display Key.

Integral Active Steering is available as an option for the new BMW X7. By turning the rear wheels in either the same or the opposite direction as the front ones, depending on the road speed, it lends itself to more nimble cornering, effortless lane changes and darting through city traffic. Integral Active Steering therefore makes light work of manoeuvring into and out of tight parking spots, while also increasing stability when overtaking at motorway speeds.

For supremely assured yet also dynamic handling abilities, there is the Executive Drive Pro option, which adds active roll stabilisation. This system of roll stabilisation employs electric swivel motors and enables remarkably swift and precise compensation of body roll when powering through corners. Not only does this facilitate agility and handling stability when turning into corners, it helps optimise traction when accelerating out the other side. The system has the additional effect of increasing straight-line driving comfort by actively countering the vibrations triggered by bumps on one side of the road.Available for all model variants apart from the BMW X7 M50d, the Off-Road package can be immediately identified by its rugged underguard elements. The Off-Road package also features its own special graphics in the instrument cluster and Control Display, as well as an extra button on the centre console for selecting four driving modes. These allow the car’s set-up to be adjusted in a variety of ways with the help of the standard two-axle air suspension. With xSnow, xSand, xGravel and xRocks modes at their disposal, drivers can activate the ideal settings for the vehicle’s ride height, the xDrive system, accelerator response, transmission control and the DSC system’s corrective inputs in preparation for the surface in question.

Driver assistance systems. Highly sophisticated driver assistance systems enhance comfort and safety.

The progressive luxury epitomised by the new BMW X7 is further underlined by the comprehensive, market-specific array of driver assistance systems available for enhancing comfort and safety. These cutting-edge systems process camera images together with the data gathered by radar sensors, and are able to help drivers extremely effectively in a variety of situations. They ease the driver’s workload in monotonous driving conditions, such as traffic jams and heavy flowing traffic, and make it easier to stay in complete control in awkward traffic situations. In a nutshell, these systems mark the latest advances on the road to automated driving.

The BMW X7 comes as standard with Cruise Control with braking function, as well as the Collision and Pedestrian Warning with City Braking function, which also now alerts the driver when a cyclist is detected. The optional Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function is capable of braking the car to a halt then setting it back on its way automatically. To make the driver’s life easier in stop-start traffic, the maximum length of time the car can wait before pulling away again automatically after it has come to a halt is 30 seconds. The speed limits detected by the Speed Limit Info traffic sign recognition system including No Passing Info display can be incorporated into the system’s automatic speed modulation, with a preset adjustment of up to 15 km/h (9 mph).

The complete safety and comfort package: Driving Assistant Professional.

The optional Driving Assistant Professional offers extensive assistance to make driving as safe and as comfortable as possible. This comprehensive package includes the Steering and lane control assistant including Traffic Jam Assist, as well as the Lane Keeping Assistant with active side collision protection. This feature uses road markings and vehicles driving ahead as a means of orientation and works together with the driver to help keep the vehicle in the detected lane. The Steering and lane control assistant is even able to lend a hand with guiding the vehicle through narrow channels, such as those encountered in areas where there are roadworks. The system’s hands-on-wheel detection is very sensitive and recognises contact even when only a few fingers briefly touch the wheel. The cockpit also has a built-in interior camera (due to become available in Europe from April 2019) that monitors the position of the driver’s head to determine whether they are still payingattention to what’s happening on the road. Assuming they are, the length of time without any hand contact on the steering wheel can be extended to a maximum of 60 seconds.

The Lane Change Assistant can be used on motorways and dual carriageways whenever the Steering and lane control assistant is active. To initiate the lane change, the driver simply has to hold the indicator stalk in the required direction. If the sensors detect that there is space in the adjacent lane and that no other vehicle is approaching at high speed, the driver benefits from helpful steering assistance during the lane change. Another component of the system is the evasion aid, which can help avoid collisions with vehicles or pedestrians suddenly appearing in the driver’s path. As soon as an evasive manoeuvre corresponding to such a scenario is detected, the system helps the driver direct the vehicle into a clear adjacent lane with steering inputs.

The wealth of assistance systems contained in the Driving Assistant Professional’s suite of features also comprises Crossing traffic warning, which reduces the risk of a collision when manoeuvring forwards or in reverse towards crossing traffic where visibility is restricted. Rear Collision warning, Priority warning, Wrong-way warning and Lane Change Warning also form part of the Driving Assistant Professional package. The latest version of Lane Departure Warning now includes active steering inputs to bring the vehicle back into the intended lane.

Active help when it’s needed: Emergency Stop Assistant.

Another Driving Assistant Professional feature is the Emergency Stop Assistant (not available in Europe). Intended to be used in situations where the driver is suddenly incapacitated because of a medical emergency, it is activated by pulling the electric parking brake switch. Depending on the driving situation and the vehicle’s surroundings, the Emergency Stop Assistant will bring the vehicle to a standstill either in the current lane, at the edge of the road or on the hard shoulder. Any necessary lane-change manoeuvres can be performed automatically when travelling at 70 – 100 km/h (43 – 62 mph). At the same time, the hazard warning lights are activated and the Intelligent Emergency Call function automatically notifies a call centre so the emergency services can be alerted.

For parking and manoeuvring with the greatest of ease: Parking Assistant Plus with Reversing Assistant.

The new BMW X7 is equipped as standard with Park Distance Control (PDC) including sensors at both the front and rear of the vehicle. The Parking Assistant (also standard) is capable of automatically selecting and manoeuvring into spaces parallel to the road. The system takes care of acceleration and braking, steering and any gear changes necessary. The rear view camera is designed to afford drivers an excellent all-round view, as are the Top View, Panorama View and 3D View functions included in the optional Parking Assistant Plus. These work together to create a 360° image of the vehicle and the surrounding area on the Control Display. The Remote 3D View function additionally gives drivers the ability to call up a three-dimensional live image of their vehicle and its immediate vicinity on their smartphone.

A further illustration of BMW’s ongoing progress towards automated driving is provided by the Reversing Assistant. When leaving a parking space or manoeuvring in a confined area, this function offers a level of assistance as yet unmatched by any other manufacturer. The Reversing Assistant forms part of the standard Parking Assistant and offers the highly convenient facility of automated reversing in confined spaces or situations where the driver does not have a clear view, such as multi-storey car parks or entrances to courtyards. To do this, it stores the steering movements for any section the car just drove forward along at a speed of no more than 36 km/h (22 mph). The system is initiated by pressing a button when the vehicle is stationary and the gear selector is in the “P” position. The system is then able to reverse the vehicle for distances of up to 50 metres by steering it along exactly the same line it took when moving forward; all the driver has to do is operate the accelerator and brake pedals and monitor the surrounding area. The car can be backed up in this way at speeds of up to 9 km/h (5.5 mph). The steering movements made during the vehicle’s last forward manoeuvre are stored by the system and retained, even for longer periods. This means the Reversing Assistant can be used to manoeuvre the new BMW X7 backwards out of a parking position that it drove into forwards the preceding day, for example.

Display and operating system, BMW Connected and ConnectedDrive. Digital, intelligent and totally connected.

Standard specification for the new BMW X7 includes the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, an intelligent, digital helper that responds to the prompt “Hey BMW”. From March 2019 it will be an integral element of the control and operating system / customers will be able to add it to their vehicle by Remote Software Upgrade. The BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant represents a revolution in driving pleasure from the BMW Group; it marks the start of a new era in which drivers will increasingly be able to operate their car, access its functions and obtain information simply by speaking. Updates that can be carried out seamlessly on a smartphone and in-car by Remote Software Upgrade will ensure the range of functions and capabilities on offer are continuously expanded.

BMWs acquire a digital personality.

The BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant learns routines and habits, and is subsequently able to apply them in the appropriate context. He helps the driver, learns their preferences and is familiar with the settings they like to have for the seat heating, for example, or the places they navigate to frequently (“Take me home”). One unique feature compared with other digital assistants of this type is the option of giving him a personally selected name (such as “Charlie”) to lend him even greater individuality and personality. Not only does the assistant await the driver’s every command, he’s always there to assist them and even provide casual conversation. He is familiar with the vehicle’s functions and is able to operate them as required. Saying “Hey BMW, I’m cold” will prompt the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant to adjust the temperature inside the car accordingly. Ongoing improvement of the technology will enable him to learn more and more preferences and favourite settings in future. The assistant gets better and better with every command given, every question asked and every setting made.

Always on board: the digital BMW expert.

The arrival of the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant ensures there is always a genuine BMW professional on board. He is able to explain all sorts of different functions (“How does the High Beam Assistant work?”), provide current status information (“Is the oil level okay?”) and help answer questions (“What warning messages do I have?”). He knows the driver’s favourite settings, and can even activate a combination of them to enhance well-being. For instance, “Hey BMW, I feel tired” triggers a vitality programme that adjusts the lighting mood, music and temperature, among other things, in order to make the driver feel more awake.

The perfect co-driver.

He is, in short, the ideal co-driver and comes in particularly useful during everyday driving (“Hey BMW, how far can I drive before I need to refuel?”). Navigation can now be made simpler than ever, as the assistant will find somewhere to park at the journey’s destination, provide information on any traffic jams along the route and remind the driver when it is time to set off. He also learns destinations the customer drives to frequently. The assistant’s integration with Microsoft Office 365 and Skype for Business transforms the BMW X7 into a voice-controlled mobile office and enables him to join teleconferences at the driver’s request.

In-car experiences: wellness and relaxation while on the move.

The Intelligent Personal Assistant even attends to the driver’s sense of well-being with his Caring Car function. This includes vitality and relaxation programmes, which activate a carefully orchestrated combination of various functions – such as the air conditioning, seat massage, fragrancing or music – to refresh or relax the driver while they are at the wheel. There is also a choice of four in-car experiences geared perfectly to suit the driver’s current mood: Executive, Expressive, Private and Wellbeing. Each of the different modes caters to the driver’s needs by adjusting the lighting, air conditioning, fragrancing, seat massage, degree of shade, seat heating or seat ventilation accordingly. Quite apart from reducing stress and fatigue, this active enhancement of the driver’s sense of comfort also has the effect of increasing road safety. The desired programme can be started with the help of the personal assistant by saying “Hey BMW, I’m tired” or “Hey BMW, activate Executive mode”.

Turning passengers into co-drivers.

The new BMW X7 also lets passengers in the front and rear mould the driving experience in ways they have never done before. With the driver’s consent, they are able to connect their smartphone to the car using the Connected Command function and then use it to control selected functions. This converts the passengers into co-drivers able to ease the driver’s workload by checking out the journey’s route via BMW Connected, for example, or adjusting the on-board entertainment programme and climate control settings.

The BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant forms part of the standard specification in the new BMW X7, together with the Live Cockpit Professional and new BMW Operating System 7.0, and is included free of charge for the first three years. The scope of functions can be extended with the Connected Package Professional.

BMW Digital Key: turning the smartphone into a car key.

The BMW Digital Key employs Near Field Communication (NFC) technology to allow the new BMW X7 to be locked and unlocked from a smartphone, dispensing with the need for a conventional car key. Holding the smartphone up to the door handle opens the car. Once inside, the engine can be started as soon as the phone has been placed in the wireless charging or smartphone tray. Accessible via BMW Connected, the Digital Key offers unrivalled flexibility, as the driver can share it with up to five other people. The BMW Digital Key is available for all NFC-capable Samsung Galaxy smartphones running Android 8.0 or higher. Alternatively, customers can use the BMW Key Card. This sophisticated option also features NFC technology and so offers the same functionality as a suitably equipped smartphone.

Connected Navigation with new digital services.

“Connected Navigation” encompasses a number of digital services that are designed to turn seamless and contextual route planning both inside and outside the BMW into an even more sophisticated experience. In future, drivers of the new BMW X7 will be able to send destinations from various apps straight to their car’s navigation system. The key destinations will be stored in BMW Connected and synchronised with the car, so that the most important addresses can be accessed from any device at any time. One particularly helpful new feature is the Parking Space Assistant, which proposes various parking options to the driver in good time before the destination is reached. This service includes providing information on the nearest multi-storey car park as well as proposing routes offering a particularly good chance of finding a parking spot close to the destination. To help create the new Parking Space Assistant, the existing On-Street Parking Information and ParkNow services have been intelligently incorporated into its scope of functions.

Exactly the right information at just the right time: the BMW Operating System 7.0 display and control concept.

The newly designed screen grouping comprising the instrument cluster and Control Display, together with the inclusion of new functions, enables intuitive operation to be taken to the next level in the new BMW X7, while helping drivers to concentrate even more effectively on the road ahead. The BMW Live Cockpit Professional fitted as standard comprises a fully digital, high-resolution information display behind the steering wheel and a Control Display, which each have a screen diagonal of 12.3 inches. This package of equipment also features an adaptive navigation system and a hard-drive-based multimedia system with 20 GB of memory.

The BMW Live Cockpit Professional brings BMW Operating System 7.0 to the new BMW X7. The operating system’s most recent incarnation boasts all-digital displays and is geared even more closely to the driver’s personal needs – with the aim of maximising their attention levels. The system’s clear presentation and structuring are designed to provide drivers with the right information at the right time, aided further by the customisable and personalised content. The redesigned information display in the centre of the instrument cluster now leaves enough room for an excerpt from the navigation map, for instance. In the main menu on the Control Display, the driver is able to create and individually configure up to ten pages, each showing two to four pads (tiles) with live content. Both the content and the graphics are personalised to an even greater degree, as illustrated by the vehicle mock-up that matches the actual model colour and equipment line. The intuitive multimodal interaction between driver and vehicle benefits from further improvement. The Control Display graphics adapt depending on the operating method, the voice control system based on natural language understanding is better than ever and the optional gesture control now includes two extra gestures, bringing the total to seven. Depending on the situation, the driver can choose from the familiar iDrive Controller, the steering wheel controls, touch control, voice control or gesture control.

The Live Cockpit Professional is the key to being able to book digital services with total flexibility, as it means new or existing services can be added at any time. In future, BMW customers will be able to download additional digital services at a later date from the ConnectedDrive Store and install them in their car via Remote Software Upgrade. Services can be booked in this way for periods of three months, one year or three years.

Always up to date: Remote Software Upgrade.

The Remote Software Upgrade feature keeps the new BMW X7 right up to date with the latest software. All updates can be imported over the air, either on a smartphone via BMW Connected or directly into the car using its built-in SIM card. Installation is every bit as simple as a smartphone update. The content of the upgrades can vary, from quality enhancements and new software services to improved vehicle functions.