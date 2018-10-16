Hide press release Show press release

Worldwide deliveries in September down 18.1 percent to 827,700 vehicles

WLTP changeover had expected impact, particularly in Western Europe (-41.5 percent)

Group delivered 13 million vehicles from January to September – 4.2 percent increase

Christian Dahlheim, Head of Group Sales: “As expected, we delivered considerably fewer vehicles in September due to the WLTP changeover. This will continue to impact deliveries in Europe in October, and we expect November and December to be stronger months in this region.”

Wolfsburg, October 12, 2018 – The Volkswagen Group delivered fewer vehicles in September, as expected, due to the changeover to the new WLTP test procedure: a total of 827,700 vehicles were handed over to customers worldwide, a decrease of 18.1 percent. The drop in Western Europe, where WLTP came into effect in September 1, was 41.5 percent.

Dr. Christian Dahlheim, Head of Group Sales, commented: “So far this year, the Volkswagen Group has reported record deliveries. Following the very strong summer months, we expected lower deliveries in September, both in the overall market and for the Volkswagen Group, as a result of the WLTP changeover. That applies in particular to Europe and will continue into October. We expect November and December to be stronger months in this region. The WLTP changeover at all brands will be virtually complete by the end of the year.”

Deliveries in the regions developed as follows:

The Volkswagen Group delivered 256,700 vehicles in Europe in September, a fall of 36.5 percent compared with the previous year. Following the strong performance of recent months, deliveries in many West European markets were down due to the WLTP changeover. This was particularly true for Germany, where deliveries fell by 45.2 percent. A total of 3,412,100 vehicles were handed over to customers in Europe from January to September, representing an increase of 4.2 percent. 57,100 vehicles were delivered in Central and Eastern Europe in September, a decrease of 10.2 percent. 21,100 units were handed over to customers in Russia, an increase of 20.5 percent compared with the previous year. Deliveries in Central and Eastern Europe from January to September rose 9.4 percent to 593,400 units.

The Volkswagen Group handed over 81,800 vehicles to customers in North America, 4.8 percent down on the same month in 2017. At 2.6 percent, the decrease in the USA was slightly lower, while the number of vehicles handed over to customers in Mexico was 10.4 percent down on the previous year due to the tense situation on the overall passenger car market. So far this year, the Group delivered 713,300 in North America, slightly lower than the prior-year level (-0.8 percent).

In South America, the Group delivered 49,100 vehicles in September, slightly up (+2.7 percent) on the previous year. The continued positive developments in Brazil, where 35,700 customers took delivery of a new vehicle (+28.4 percent), could slightly overcompensate the significant 48.6 percent decline in Argentina, where deliveries ran at 7,600 vehicles due to the difficult economic conditions.

Deliveries in the Asia-Pacific region in September declined by 4.8 percent to 416,000 vehicles. One main reason was the reluctance to buy on the part of Chinese customers as a result of the continuing tariff dispute with the USA. The Volkswagen Group has delivered more than 3 million vehicles in China, its largest single market, since the beginning of the year, an increase of 5.0 percent.

Deliveries to customers by markets Sep. 2018 Sep. 2017 Change (%) Jan.-Sep. 2018 Jan.-Sep. 2017 Change (%) Europe 256,700 404,500 -36.5 3,412,100 3,275,800 +4.2 Western Europe 199,600 340,900 -41.5 2,818,600 2,733,400 +3.1 Germany 58,700 107,200 -45.2 1,007,300 973,400 +3.5 Central and Eastern Europe 57,100 63,600 -10.2 593,400 542,400 +9.4 Russia 21,100 17,500 +20.5 161,100 134,600 +19.7 North America 81,800 85,900 -4.8 713,300 718,700 -0.8 USA 55,300 56,700 -2.6 478,600 457,000 +4.7 South America 49,100 47,800 +2.7 436,500 389,700 +12.0 Brazil 35,700 27,800 +28.4 284,600 225,400 +26.3 Asia-Pacific 416,000 436,700 -4.8 3,296,600 3,134,800 +5.2 China (incl. HK) 383,500 406,500 -5.7 3,039,800 2,895,000 +5.0 Worldwide 827,700 1,010,100 -18.1 8,130,300 7,806,300 +4.2