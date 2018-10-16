The company expects bad results in October as well.
The new Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP for short) that’s effective from September this year is giving automakers a lot of headaches. The emissions standard has already taken a number of victims, including the Jaguar XJR575, Audi RS3, Volkswagen Golf GTI, SEAT Leon Cupra, Peugeot 308 GTI, and many more. It turns out that Volkswagen Group had to deal with a major sales drop last month thanks to the WLTP, which is being described by the automaker as “expected.”
A decline could have been in the manufacturer’s plans, but in September this year, it shifted 827,700 vehicles worldwide from all its brands, a decrease of 18.1 percent. The drop in Western Europe stands at staggering 41.5 percent.
“Following the very strong summer months, we expected lower deliveries in September, both in the overall market and for the Volkswagen Group, as a result of the WLTP changeover. That applies in particular to Europe and will continue into October. We expect November and December to be stronger months in this region,” comments Christian Dahlheim, Head of Group Sales.
From all VAG brands, Audi suffered the most from the WLTP with a decrease of 22 percent compared to September 2017. SEAT and VW Commercial Vehicles both saw a 20-percent drop, while VW Passenger Cars shifted 18.3 percent fewer cars. Porsche suffered the least with just three percent decrease, while, naturally, truck divisions Man and Scania were not affected.
Volkswagen says China’s “continuing tariff dispute with the USA” was the main reason for the company’s 4.8-percent drop in deliveries in the Asia-Pacific region. Despite the difficult last month, Volkswagen Group can still report a 4.2-percent increase in deliveries from January to September compared to the same period last year. Sales in Russia and Central and Eastern Europe are all up year over year.
Source: Volkswagen Group
Wolfsburg, October 12, 2018 – The Volkswagen Group delivered fewer vehicles in September, as expected, due to the changeover to the new WLTP test procedure: a total of 827,700 vehicles were handed over to customers worldwide, a decrease of 18.1 percent. The drop in Western Europe, where WLTP came into effect in September 1, was 41.5 percent.
Dr. Christian Dahlheim, Head of Group Sales, commented: “So far this year, the Volkswagen Group has reported record deliveries. Following the very strong summer months, we expected lower deliveries in September, both in the overall market and for the Volkswagen Group, as a result of the WLTP changeover. That applies in particular to Europe and will continue into October. We expect November and December to be stronger months in this region. The WLTP changeover at all brands will be virtually complete by the end of the year.”
Deliveries in the regions developed as follows:
The Volkswagen Group delivered 256,700 vehicles in Europe in September, a fall of 36.5 percent compared with the previous year. Following the strong performance of recent months, deliveries in many West European markets were down due to the WLTP changeover. This was particularly true for Germany, where deliveries fell by 45.2 percent. A total of 3,412,100 vehicles were handed over to customers in Europe from January to September, representing an increase of 4.2 percent. 57,100 vehicles were delivered in Central and Eastern Europe in September, a decrease of 10.2 percent. 21,100 units were handed over to customers in Russia, an increase of 20.5 percent compared with the previous year. Deliveries in Central and Eastern Europe from January to September rose 9.4 percent to 593,400 units.
The Volkswagen Group handed over 81,800 vehicles to customers in North America, 4.8 percent down on the same month in 2017. At 2.6 percent, the decrease in the USA was slightly lower, while the number of vehicles handed over to customers in Mexico was 10.4 percent down on the previous year due to the tense situation on the overall passenger car market. So far this year, the Group delivered 713,300 in North America, slightly lower than the prior-year level (-0.8 percent).
In South America, the Group delivered 49,100 vehicles in September, slightly up (+2.7 percent) on the previous year. The continued positive developments in Brazil, where 35,700 customers took delivery of a new vehicle (+28.4 percent), could slightly overcompensate the significant 48.6 percent decline in Argentina, where deliveries ran at 7,600 vehicles due to the difficult economic conditions.
Deliveries in the Asia-Pacific region in September declined by 4.8 percent to 416,000 vehicles. One main reason was the reluctance to buy on the part of Chinese customers as a result of the continuing tariff dispute with the USA. The Volkswagen Group has delivered more than 3 million vehicles in China, its largest single market, since the beginning of the year, an increase of 5.0 percent.
|
Deliveries to customers by markets
|
Sep. 2018
|
Sep. 2017
|
Change
(%)
|
Jan.-Sep.
2018
|
Jan.-Sep.
2017
|
Change
(%)
|
Europe
|
256,700
|
404,500
|
-36.5
|
3,412,100
|
3,275,800
|
+4.2
|
Western Europe
|
199,600
|
340,900
|
-41.5
|
2,818,600
|
2,733,400
|
+3.1
|
Germany
|
58,700
|
107,200
|
-45.2
|
1,007,300
|
973,400
|
+3.5
|
Central and Eastern Europe
|
57,100
|
63,600
|
-10.2
|
593,400
|
542,400
|
+9.4
|
Russia
|
21,100
|
17,500
|
+20.5
|
161,100
|
134,600
|
+19.7
|
North America
|
81,800
|
85,900
|
-4.8
|
713,300
|
718,700
|
-0.8
|
USA
|
55,300
|
56,700
|
-2.6
|
478,600
|
457,000
|
+4.7
|
South America
|
49,100
|
47,800
|
+2.7
|
436,500
|
389,700
|
+12.0
|
Brazil
|
35,700
|
27,800
|
+28.4
|
284,600
|
225,400
|
+26.3
|
Asia-Pacific
|
416,000
|
436,700
|
-4.8
|
3,296,600
|
3,134,800
|
+5.2
|
China (incl. HK)
|
383,500
|
406,500
|
-5.7
|
3,039,800
|
2,895,000
|
+5.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Worldwide
|
827,700
|
1,010,100
|
-18.1
|
8,130,300
|
7,806,300
|
+4.2
|
Deliveries to customers by brands
|
Sep. 2018
|
Sep. 2017
|
Change
(%)
|
Jan.-Sep.
2018
|
Jan-Sep.
2017
|
Change
(%)
|
Volkswagen Passenger Cars
|
485,000
|
593,700
|
-18.3
|
4,622,800
|
4,490,900
|
+2.9
|
Audi
|
139,200
|
178,400
|
-22.0
|
1,407,700
|
1,380,500
|
+2.0
|
ŠKODA
|
94,800
|
112,900
|
-16.0
|
939,100
|
871,100
|
+7.8
|
SEAT
|
31,600
|
39,800
|
-20.6
|
415,600
|
354,900
|
+17.1
|
Porsche
|
20,200
|
20,800
|
-3.0
|
196,600
|
185,900
|
+5.7
|
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles
|
35,400
|
44,600
|
-20.5
|
371,400
|
367,900
|
+1.0
|
MAN
|
11,800
|
10,600
|
+11.9
|
97,700
|
80,300
|
+21.6
|
Scania
|
8,400
|
8,000
|
+5.5
|
68,600
|
64,000
|
+7.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volkswagen Group (total)
|
827,700
|
1,010,100
|
-18.1
|
8,130,300
|
7,806,300
|
+4.2