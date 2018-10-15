The Sport Turismo gets a GTS upgrade, too.
Back in July, we stumbled upon some filings from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that included a few Porsche models. Among them was a Panamera GTS, and now we know why. A new GTS is officially part of the Panamera world, and if you like your added dose of sport with a longer roof, you can get a GTS Sport Turismo as well.
The heart of both GTS offerings is a familiar 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, though in the GTS it’s tuned to make 460 horsepower (343 kilowatts), slotting neatly between the standard Panamera and the fire-breathing Turbo. Shuffling the power to the ground is an adaptive air suspension that’s fitted as standard equipment, then further tweaked for duty on the GTS models. Ride height is slightly lowered, and Porsche’s Active Suspension Management system receives some recalibration to add some excitement in the lateral arts.
In the looks department, GTS models get a dose of black treatment in numerous areas including the front and rear clip and lower side trim, to name a few. Standard-issue wheels are 20-inch Panamera Design, and of course nobody will miss the black GTS branding on the doors and rear decklid. More GTS branding can be found inside, along with black Alcantara with aluminum trim, all standard. An optional GTS package adds numerous customization features such choosing contrasting colors for stitching and the GTS logos. Porsche’s digital cockpit is in full effect, but all-new for the GTS is a head-up display that can be configured in multiple colors.
As mentioned previously, these GTS upgrades are available for the Sport Turismo as well. Porsche tells us the performance enhancements will send either car from 0-60 in 3.9 seconds, though the Sport Turismo tops out a little slower at only 180 mph (289 km/h) versus 182 mph (292 km/h) for the regular GTS.
Both models are available to order now. Pricing across the pond starts at €138,493 for the Panamera GTS and €141,349 for the GTS Sport Turismo in Germany. Prices for the U.S. market haven’t been released yet.
