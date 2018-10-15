Hide press release Show press release

New GTS models: two athletes join the Porsche Panamera family





Stuttgart. Porsche has added two extra sporty models to its Panamera range. With a powerful performance from the four-litre V8 biturbo engine (338 kW/460 hp), extra dynamic chassis systems including three-chamber air suspension, and their own unique design elements and equipment, the Panamera GTS and Panamera GTS Sport Turismo harness a one-of-a-kind performance package. For example, the Sport Design package with black exterior elements and large Alcantara surfaces in the interior is included as standard. What’s more, Porsche has expanded its portfolio of comfort and assistance systems to include a head-up display with various configuration options for the entire Panamera range.



Emotion and efficiency: V8 engine with 460 hp and sports exhaust system

At the heart of both of the new Panamera GTS models is a four-litre V8 engine with 338 kW (460 hp) of output and maximum torque of 620 Nm, cultivating an emotional sound and driving experience when combined with the standard sports exhaust system. The biturbo engine, which features a gasoline particulate filter, outperforms its predecessor by 15 kW (20 hp) and 100 Nm, accelerating the Panamera GTS and Panamera GTS Sport Turismo from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds as it works in conjunction with the standard Sport Chrono package. The two models achieve a top speed of 292 and 289 km/h respectively. There are no interruptions in tractive force as power is transmitted to the Porsche Traction Management (PTM) all-wheel drive system by the eight-speed PDK dual clutch gearbox. Their exceptional performance is achieved with moderate consumption of just 10.3 l/100 km (Sport Turismo: 10.6 l/100 km) (see footnote); the CO2emissions are 235 g/km (Sport Turismo: 242 g/km).



Performance and comfort: sports chassis with three-chamber air suspension

Designed to reflect the sporting prowess of the Panamera GTS models, the chassis systems are impressively dynamic. The adaptive air suspension with three-chamber technology is fitted as standard, which results in flexible control and optimum spring rate spread. The sports chassis in the two GTS models has been lowered by 10 millimetres, while the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) function has been adapted for an even sportier calibration. The result? Outstanding lateral dynamics. Large brakes (390 millimetres in diameter at the front, 365 millimetres at the rear) deliver outstanding deceleration.



That distinctive GTS look: Sport Design package with black highlights

When compared to the predecessor, the new Panamera GTS models’ basic equipment package has been significantly upgraded in a number of areas. The Sport Design package with a new black front end, black trim at the bottom of the rear, and a variety of darker elements highlights the more athletic appearance. The GTS models are equipped with 20-inch Panamera Design wheels as standard. The interior features hallmark elements of black Alcantara and anodised aluminium. The standard package also includes a heated multifunction sports steering wheel with gearshift paddles and Alcantara trim and the Connect Plus module for a wide range of digital services. With the optional Interior GTS package, drivers can customise their vehicle with various design elements, such as a rev counter, designer seams, and GTS logos in the contrasting shades of Carmine Red or Crayon.



A first for the Panamera: head-up display with many configuration options

The GTS models offer all the same innovations as the second-generation Panamera range. These include the digital Porsche Advanced Cockpit, assist systems such as Porsche InnoDrive including adaptive cruise control, and optional rear-axle steering. The GTS also features one highlight that is new to the entire Panamera range – the head-up display. The display can be configured by the driver and projects all relevant information directly into their direct line of sight in full colour.



Even better for day-to-day driving: the first ever Panamera GTS Sport Turismo

As is tradition at Porsche, GTS stands for Gran Turismo Sport. Porsche’s first road-approved sports car, the 904 Carrera GTS, was launched all the way back in 1963, bringing racing technology to the streets. This was followed by the 924 GTS and 928 GTS, which cultivated the concept throughout the 1980s and 90s. In 2007, the GTS celebrated its revival with the Carrera GTS. The first generation of the Panamera GTS followed in 2011, initially available as a sports saloon only. Now, the new Panamera GTS is also available as a Sports Turismo. With a large boot lid, low loading sill, increased luggage compartment volume and 4+1 seating configuration, the new GTS variant based on the 2017 model meets the highest of standards for everyday driving, while also delivering outstanding performance.



The new GTS models are available to order now. In Germany, the Panamera GTS is available from EUR 138,493 including VAT and country-specific equipment; the Panamera GTS Sport Turismo is available from EUR 141,349.