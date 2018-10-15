If you’re thinking about purchasing a new car from a brand under the General Motors umbrella, the automaker wants to sweeten the deal with a new extended warranty. Doesn’t GM already offer extended warranties on vehicles you may ask? Yes, but this one is different. According to a press release from GM, the new warranty is a “true, extended bumper-to-bumper limited warranty” that will add factory-supported coverage for all brands. In short, instead of setting up extended coverage as a separate contract after the standard new-vehicle warranty expires, GM promotes the revamped plan as a no-fuss-no-muss extension of the original coverage.

“One of the best things about buying a new vehicle is the peace of mind that comes with the warranty,” said Ken Mac, director of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac Protection. “If you drive a Chevrolet, you know that any GM-brand dealer will take care of warranty repairs without paperwork, deductibles or exclusions. The same goes for Cadillac, GMC, and Buick owners. Now, we’re offering people the opportunity to increase the duration of their bumper-to-bumper warranty far out into the future.”

To be more specific, buyers of new Chevrolet and GMC vehicles can bump the standard 3-year/36,000-mile warranty to 5 years or 60,000 miles. Buick and Cadillac vehicles already come with 4 years or 50,000 miles of coverage, so buyers for those models can bump coverage to 6 years or 70,000 miles. Additionally, the warranty isn’t person-specific, meaning that it stays with the car no matter who the owner is, without any need to transfer coverage.

The extra coverage isn’t free, however. GM doesn’t mention specific pricing in its announcement, but in an email to Motor1.com, a GM representative confirmed final pricing would be left up to dealers and should fall in the $1,000 to $2,000 range. Additionally, the coverage is only available on brand-new vehicles at the time of purchase.

Source: General Motors