Most everyone knows the Mustang’s backstory, debuting at the New York World’s Fair on April 17, 1964. The car was a hit from the beginning, selling a million copies in less than two years. It was a game-changer in every sense of the word, delivering sporty looks and V8 power in an inexpensive package that was so good, it literally created the Pony Car segment. This generation saw the birth of legendary Mustang nameplates like Boss, Mach I, Shelby, and though nobody realized it at the time, Steve McQueen’s cop classic Bullitt would immortalize the 1968 Mustang in one of the greatest Hollywood car chase scenes of all time.

Though the first generation officially ran through 1973, the Mustang changed – and grew – significantly by the end of the run. Many enthusiasts regard the 1969-1973 models as separate entities from the earlier cars, but all Mustangs from the early-run 1964.5 production through 1973 are part of the first-generation family.