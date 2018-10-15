The 2019 Ford Ranger is nearing launch, and dealers now have access to the full guide of available accessories for Ford's re-entry into the midsized pickup market. Thankfully, a showroom source has leaked the info to the Ranger 5G forum, which has allowed us to show you the many ways to dress up the new pickup.

At launch, the Ranger is available with over 75 accessories from the factory, and buyers can mix and match to create their ideally customized truck. If a customer wants to dress up the exterior, there are quite a few options. For a meaner appearance, there are components like a bull bar, various wind deflectors for the hood, and fender flares. In addition, someone can add 18-inch wheels that are black with machined faces.

At the rear, add chrome exhaust trim. For folks looking to have fun outdoors with a new Ranger, there are a wide variety of bike carriers, cargo boxes, and racks for mounting gear like kayaks, snowboards, and paddleboards.

Customers also have lots of options for protecting the bed. For example, there are six available tonneau covers depending on whether someone prefers a hard or soft design and if a buyer prefers a roll-up or folding method to open them. An available cargo net keeps stuff in place. A bedliner goes for $324.29.

There is a wide array of upgrades for the cabin, too. Pieces like chrome door sill plates add some shine. Floor liners and all-weather floor mats provide extra protection from muddy boots. There are also various seat covers, including protective ones from Carhartt.

The Ranger comes standard with a 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder that produces 270 horsepower (201 kilowatts) and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque and hooks up to a 10-speed automatic. According to Ford, the truck has an 1,800-pound payload and 7,500-pound tow rating.

The complete list of accessories is available in the Press Releases section, below, for you to imagine how to create your ultimate 2019 Ranger.

Source: Ranger 5G