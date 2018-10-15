From bed covers to seat covers, there are plenty of ways to customize the new Ranger.
The 2019 Ford Ranger is nearing launch, and dealers now have access to the full guide of available accessories for Ford's re-entry into the midsized pickup market. Thankfully, a showroom source has leaked the info to the Ranger 5G forum, which has allowed us to show you the many ways to dress up the new pickup.
At launch, the Ranger is available with over 75 accessories from the factory, and buyers can mix and match to create their ideally customized truck. If a customer wants to dress up the exterior, there are quite a few options. For a meaner appearance, there are components like a bull bar, various wind deflectors for the hood, and fender flares. In addition, someone can add 18-inch wheels that are black with machined faces.
At the rear, add chrome exhaust trim. For folks looking to have fun outdoors with a new Ranger, there are a wide variety of bike carriers, cargo boxes, and racks for mounting gear like kayaks, snowboards, and paddleboards.
Customers also have lots of options for protecting the bed. For example, there are six available tonneau covers depending on whether someone prefers a hard or soft design and if a buyer prefers a roll-up or folding method to open them. An available cargo net keeps stuff in place. A bedliner goes for $324.29.
There is a wide array of upgrades for the cabin, too. Pieces like chrome door sill plates add some shine. Floor liners and all-weather floor mats provide extra protection from muddy boots. There are also various seat covers, including protective ones from Carhartt.
The Ranger comes standard with a 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder that produces 270 horsepower (201 kilowatts) and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque and hooks up to a 10-speed automatic. According to Ford, the truck has an 1,800-pound payload and 7,500-pound tow rating.
The complete list of accessories is available in the Press Releases section, below, for you to imagine how to create your ultimate 2019 Ranger.
Source: Ranger 5G
BED PRODUCTS
- Bed Cargo Net (for 5’ and 6’ beds: $60.00
- Bed Mat Impact (by Bedrug): TBD
- Bed Mats - 5’ or 6’ Bed: $139.99
- Bed Rails, Thermoplastic Protector for 6’ Bed: $107.14
- Bed Tailgate Liner (Black): $64.29
- Bed Tailgate Lock (by McGard): TBD
- Bedliners (Black) for 5’ or 6’ Bed: $324.29
- Bedliners, Sportliner (by Bedrug): TBD
- Pivot Storage Box by Undercover, Driver Side & Passenger Side: TBD
- Tonneau/Bed Covers, Embark Bed Covers (by Advantage)
- Tonneau/Bed Covers, Embark LS Bed Covers for 5’ or 6’ Beds (by Advantage): TBD
- Tonneau/BedCovers, Hard Folding for 5’ or 6’ Beds (by REV): TBD
- Tonneau/BedCovers, Hard Roll-Up for 5’ or 6’ Beds (by REV): TBD
- Tonneau/Bed Covers, Soft Folding for 5’ or 6’ Beds (by Advantage): TBD
- Tonneau/Bed Covers, Soft Roll-Up for 5’ or 6’ Beds (by TruXedo): TBD
ELECTRONICS
- Backup Alarm (by ECCO): TBD
- Bullfrog Hop, Portable Bluetooth Speaker (by KICKER): $199.00
- Bullfrog Jump, Portable Bluetooth Speaker (by KICKER): $399.00
- Bumper-Mounted Warning Sensors, Reverse Sensor (by Rosen): $269.00
- Hitchscan Rear Park Assist Sensor and Hitch Step, Reverse Sensor (by Rosen): $269.00
- Lighting, LED Warning Strobes, LED Safety Flashers (by SoundOff Signal): TBD
- Lighting, LED Warning Strobes, LED Work Light (by SoundOff Signal): TBD
- Rear Seat Entertainment - NextBase Duo Cinema, Dual Portable DVD Players (by VOXXAutomotive): $995.00
VEHICLE SECURITY SYSTEM
- Vehicle Security System - Ford Perimeter Plus: TBD
- Remote Start System - Long Range Remote Start Kit
- Plug ’n Play Module with Harness: TBD
- 2 Key Fobs Included: $95.00
- Remote Start System - Long Range with Confirmation
- Plug ’n Play Module with Harness: TBD
- Bi-Directional Key Fob: $95
- Remote Start System - Optional Ultra-Long-Range Extender: $30.00
- Vehicle Security System - Ford Perimeter Plus - Optional LED Kit: $15.00
EXTERIOR
- Bull Bar: TBD
- Deflector, Aeroskin Hood Proector, Smoke-Color or Chrome (by Lund): TBD
- Deflector, Aeroskin II Hood Protector, Black Textured Finish: TBD
- Deflector, Hood, Smoke-Color: $92.86
- Deflectors, Side Window: TBD
- Exhaust Tip, Chrome: TBD
- Exterior Trim Kit - Chrome Grille and Mirror Caps, Chrome: $500.00
- Exterior Trim Kit Hood Lettering, Chrome or Black Chrome (by Putco): TBD
- Fender Flares, Black Textured Finish, 4-Piece Set, For Crew Cab or Extended Cab (by Bushwacker): TBD
- Fender Flares, Unpainted, Painted, 4-Piece Set for Crew Cab or Extended Cab: TBD
- Ford Custom Graphics, Retail Graphics Packages Program: TBD
- Racks and Carriers, Bike Carrier, Hitch-Mounted
- Carries 2 Bikes: $259.00
- Carries 4 Bikes: $299.00
- Racks and Carriers, Bike Frame Adapter, Modifies Women’s, BMX or Other Non-Standard Bike Frames to be Carried on Hitch-Mounted Bike Racks: $45.00
- Racks and Carriers, Bike Carrier, Carries 1 Bike: $199.00
- Racks and Carriers, Cargo Basket, 50” x 41” x 6” For Use With SuperCab and SuperCrew: $331.07
- Racks and Carriers, Cargo Box
- 55” x 26” x 12”: $299.00
- 65” x 35” x 16”: $469.00
- 74” x 36” x 16.5” For Use with SuperCab and SuperCrew: $534.64
- 84” x 35” x 17”: $529.00
- Racks and Carriers, Kayak Carrier
- Flat: $219.00
- Folding: $199.00
- Racks and Carriers, Paddleboard Carrier, Stand-up: $150.00
- Racks and Carriers, Removable Rack and Crossbar System: TBD
- Racks and Carriers, Ski/Snowboard Carrier, Flat Top: $199.00
- Racks and Carriers, Ski Carrier Adapter, Convers 2- or 4-Bike Hitch-Mounted Racks to a Ski/Snowboard Carrier, Carriers Up To 6 Pairs of Skis and 4 Snowboards: $269.00
- Racks and Carriers, Sports/Ladder Rack
- Silver: TBD
- Black: TBD
- Splash Guards, Premium Flat
- Front Pair, Without Bright Accent: TBD
- Rear Pair, Without Bright Accent: $75.00
- Splash Guards, Molded
- Black, Front Pair: $49,99
- Black, Rear Pair: $49.99
- Sportz Tents for Trucks with 5’ and 6’ Beds (by Napier): TBD
- Step Bars, Rectangular
- Black, For CrewCab: $399.00
- Black, For SuperCab: $399.00
- Chrome, For CrewCab: $529.00
- Chrome, For SuperCab: $529.00
TRAILER TOWING AND HITCHES
- Tow Hooks, Front
- Chrome, For 2WD: $75.00
- Chrome, For 4WD: $75.00
- Trailer Hitch, 2” Receiver: $295.36
- Trailer Hitch Balls
- Stainless Steel, 2 5/16” Ball, 1” Shank: $29.00
- Stainless Steel, 2” Ball, 1” Shank: $27.00
- Stainless Steel, 1 7/8” Ball, 1” Shank: $25.00
- Trailer Hitch Ball Mounts
- 4” Drop / 2 1/4” Rise, For 2” Hitch Receiver: $30.00
- 2” Drop / 3/4” Rise, For 2” Hitch Receiver: $25.00
INTERIOR
- Ash Cup / Coin Holder
- Without Lighter Element: $30.00
- With Lighter Element: $60.00
- Cargo Organizer, Soft
- Cooler Bag with Adjustable Carrying Strap: $25.00
- Large, Folding: $80.00
- Standard, Folding: $71.43
- Door Sill Plates (by Putco)
- Chrome, 4-Piece Set, For Crew Cab: TBD
- Chrome, 4-Piece Set, For Extended Cab: TBD
- First Aid Kit (by DC Safety): $35.00
- Roadside Assistance Kit (by DC Safety): $59.00
- Roadside Assistance Kit Commercial (by DC Safety): $199.00
- Floor Liners, Black 4-Piece Set, For Crew Cab & SuperCab: $135.00
- Floor Mats, All-Weather
- Black, 2-Piece Set, Front Only: $87.00
- Black, 4-Piece Set: $102.00
- Floor Mats, Carpeted, Black 4-Piece Set, For Crew Cab & SuperCab: $102.00
- Interior Light Kit: $249.00
- In-Vehicle Safe, Use with Captain’s Chairs (by Console Vault): TBD
- Seat Covers, Carhartt Protective Seat Covers, Gravel, Front Row, Captain’s Chair (by Covercraft): TBD
- Seat Covers, Protective Seat Covers, Charcoal (by Covercraft): TBD
- Sunscreen, UVS100 Custom (by Covercraft): TBD
- Tablet Cradle, Mounts to Headrest Supports, For Apple iPad: $139.00
WHEELS
- 18” x 18” Black With Machined Face, Set of 4, Includes Lug Nuts: $999.00
- Wheel Lock Kit, Chrome-Plated For Exposed Lugs: $54.99