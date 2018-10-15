Chelsea Truck Company and Kahn Design, two of the most respectable tuning companies in the United Kingdom, are offering a pretty special Jeep Wrangler for sale. It’s dubbed the Wrangler Night Eagle and is currently listed for £59,999, or approximately $78,750 at the current exchange rates.

The off-roader started its life as a Wrangler Black Hawk and received a number of modifications from the British tuning duo. Some of these include a completely re-upholstered interior with quilted and perforated leather for the seats, armrests, door panels, and even parts of the roof lining. Onboard you’ll also find a new satellite navigation system, aluminum pedals, and stainless steel door entry plates.

The exterior improvements are probably even cooler with some custom Chelsea Truck Company components added, like a new radiator grille, spare wheel cover, and numbered plaque. The body is finished in Kahn Design’s signature Cromax paint and the vehicle now features new LED headlights. The tuners have also replaced the front bumper with a custom detail and have added wider wheel arches to hide the 285/70/17 all-terrain tires.

All these goodies are in addition to factory features like keyless entry, hill descent control, automatic headlights and wipers, automatic two-zone air conditioner, ESP, six-speaker audio system, cruise control, and others. Power comes from a 2.8-liter diesel engine with 280 horsepower (209 kilowatts) mated to a five-speed automatic gearbox.

Produced in 2017, this Wrangler has just 3,800 miles (6,115 kilometers) on the odometer. Needless to say, it’s in perfect condition and just needs to be driven. Unfortunately, it’s an RHD version, which means you’ll have troubles driving it in most parts of the world.

Source: Kahn Design