If there is paradise on Earth, it should be in Canada. More precisely, in Toronto, where this secret supercar garage is hidden. Fortunately, our friend Shmee was there to uncover it for us in his latest video, and – oh God, it’s thrilling.

A couple of things impress us. First things first, there are two Ferrari F40s and a Ferrari F50, which, by itself, is more than enough to put a big smile on our faces. But there’s also a rare specification Ferrari 348 Speciale.

And what’s probably the coolest thing about the Ferrari part of the collection is the office that hides underground with comfy large armchairs and tons of Ferrari memorabilia. Just imagine working on something on a Ferrari desk, sitting in a Ferrari chair, and drinking Ferrari-labeled water, while looking at the quartet of awesome Prancing Horses mentioned above. Priceless!

But that’s not all, of course. There’s also a brand new Dodge Demon (with optional passenger seat) and a couple of other amazing vehicles, like a Polaris Slingshot, a Cobra, a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead, and even a Military Humvee. There’s literally something for everyone’s taste.

We did a little research to find out that this garage belongs to Phil Trigiani, who describes his self as a “passionate car collector/Ferrari Challenge driver” in his Instagram channel. Scrolling through his photos, we are very happy to report the aforementioned supercars are driven on a daily basis. That’s awesome and we admire it.

Source: Shmee150 on YouTube