SEAT is proud to announce that it has started assembling the new generation Audi A1 Sportback. Yes, you read that right – the premium small hatch from Germany will be assembled at the Spanish company’s Martorell factory and exported to all markets worldwide where it is sold. The previous generation A1 was manufactured in Brussels, Belgium.

“Over the last years, the Martorell plant with its highly qualified employees has produced our Audi Q3 and made this model a great success,” Peter Kössler, Board of Management Member for Production and Logistics at Audi, commented. “The plant has gained a lot of experience with our extremely quality-oriented Audi production system. Therefore, Martorell is for us the ideal place to manufacture our new Audi A1, one of our strategic pillars in this segment.”

Until July this year, SEAT also produced the previous generation of Audi’s Q3 crossover. When the new Q3 was launched, the German automaker transferred its production to Hungary.

The new A1 Sportback will be built in two shifts on Line 3 at the factory. It will be produced alongside the latest generation SEAT Ibiza and Arona with the three actually sharing the same MQB Ao platform. The Spanish company explains that it also participated in the development of the A1, which “enabled the creation of high-skilled employment.”

To ensure everything goes on plan, SEAT has hired more than 500 employees to its Martorell factory with a permanent contract. More than 80 percent of the plant’s production is now exported to markets outside Spain.

“The Audi A1 will be made under the highest quality standards, confirming the Audi Group’s commitment to the Martorell factory as a strategic production location for the Volkswagen Group’s global network,” SEAT Vice-president for Production and Logistics, Christian Vollmer, added.

Source: SEAT