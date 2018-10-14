What’s your first association when you hear the term performance wagon? It’s the Audi RS4/RS6, isn’t it? Of course, it is. After all, this is probably the duo that really established this niche vehicle sector as something enthusiasts adore so much today.

Now you know why we were so excited when we discovered this awesome drag race. It comes from CarWow and puts against each other four generations of the performance RS4 family. In fact, the oldest member of the lineup, the RS2 Avant, is not exactly an RS4, but it is the ideological predecessor of all modern fast wagons. It’s also important to note that the B8 generation of the RS4 (produced between 2012 and 2015) is not included.

So, we have the RS2 Avant, B5 RS4, B7 RS4, and B9 RS4. They all look stunning and, honestly, we can’t decide which one we like the most.

See, the older generations, especially the RS2 and the first-gen RS4, are truly awesome, but there’s no denying the latest RS4 is a beast. That shouldn’t come as a surprise given its 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine and eight-speed single-clutch automatic. It’s like a match made in performance wagons’ heaven.

The B9 generation has a significant advantage in terms of power and transmission efficiency. This translates into a dominating triumph in this drag race. The surprise, however, comes from the second-gen model, which manages to grab the second place during the first run. In the second run, it switches its place with the newer B7 RS4, but the gap between the two is minimal – just 0.1 seconds.

Whether you like a five-cylinder turbo, a V6 twin-turbo, or a naturally aspirated V8, these generations RS4 have it all. We’ll leave it to you to decide which one is the coolest.

Source: CarWow on YouTube