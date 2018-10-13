Probably you won't be surprised to hear it will be located in Norway
Polestar, the Volvo-owned performance brand established a couple of years ago, is poised to change the way we buy new vehicles. The Swedish company plans to allow its customers to research, configure, and order cars online in the near future. But until that digital integration gets complete, even a forward-thinking automaker like Polestar will need a traditional network of dealerships, and it has just announced its first-ever showroom will open its doors in Norway in the middle of next year.
The so-called Polestar Space will be located in Oslo, the capital of Norway, which is currently one of the world’s most important electric vehicle markets. This dealership will mark the beginning of a global showroom network expansion, which should include around 60 centers by mid-2020.
“Polestar will redefine the vehicle ownership experience and the relationship customers have with their car manufacturer,” Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, comments. “Polestar Spaces are an important part of our customer experience, and where we will physically meet our customers. As Norway is one of the world’s most important electric vehicle markets, it is logical to begin the Polestar Space story in Oslo.”
Polestar’s showrooms will invite customers to meet with experts from the brand, see its cars in person, and take them for a test drive. The avant-garde atmosphere of the saloons is currently under final development at the marque’s retail lab environment in Gothenburg, Sweden. Polestar promises the showrooms will “redefine the way people interact with a car brand.”
“We are working on signing-up a number of other Polestar Spaces locations around the world,” added Ingenlath. “The global Polestar footprint has started to take shape.”
Polestar will also have a subscription service for its customers, much like Care by Volvo from its parent company. It combines all payments, including insurance, maintenance, repairs, and car payments, under one umbrella.
Source: Polestar
Gallery: Polestar Space
