Ford has expanded the portfolio of its Fiesta hatchback with a new sporty offering. The Blue Oval is introducing the ST-Line Red Edition and Black Edition duo, which comes with a number of visual improvements. Unfortunately, the more aggressive design doesn’t come with matching performance upgrades.

The special edition models are based on the already appealing ST-Line trim, which accounts for roughly 20 percent of the model’s total sales. The Red Edition, as the name implies, is finished in Race Red with matte black contrasting stripes that extend from the roof, through the bonnet to the lower front spoiler lip. Naturally, the Black Edition is painted in Panther Black and features matte black stripes highlighted with high-gloss red edges.

The same sporty theme continues in the interior, where contrasting red stitching can be found on the partial leather sports seats, door pulls, central air-vent surrounds, and passenger-side deco-spear. There’s also a nice flat-bottomed leather steering wheel with the same red stitching.

As mentioned, Ford is not offering power boost for the duo of sporty hatches, but the 1.0-liter EcoBoost three-cylinder turbocharged engine under the hood is already quite capable with its 140 horsepower (104 kilowatts). It is mated to a low-friction six-speed manual gearbox for a more engaging experience behind the wheel.

“The head-turning style of our new Fiesta ST-Line Red Edition and Black Edition models emphasizes Fiesta’s dynamic character and lets the driver’s personality shine through,” Amko Leenarts, design director of Ford Europe explains. “High-series vehicles including ST-Line models made up 70 percent of our passenger car sales in Europe in August – and we’re finding more than ever that customers want to make a statement with the cars that they drive.”

Yes, you read that right. The new Red and Black editions, just like the normal latest generation Fiesta, are not offered in the United States. Ford has no plans to bring them to our side of the pond.

More details are available at the press release section below.

Source: Ford