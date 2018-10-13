Hybrids will help bridge the gap between our love of internal combustion engines and our inevitable electrified future. To ease customers into the future, Porsche offers the Cayenne E-Hybrid, a 462-horsepower SUV that blends performance, efficiency, and luxury in one large, expensive package. While the Cayenne E-Hybrid packs a hybrid powertrain, it suffers from none of the negative connotations associated with the word. No, it’s not supercar fast; however, it’s not a slouch for what it is.

A video from the AutoTopNL YouTube channel shows the Cayenne E-Hybrid sprinting from a standstill up to 165 miles per hour (267 kilometers per hour). The video shows two runs because it appears the first run is interrupted, only reaching 162 mph (261 kph), which takes the Cayenne 39 seconds to achieve. In the video, it reaches 62 mph (100 kph) in just under five seconds while hitting 124 mph (200 kph) in 17 seconds. A second attempt to the SUV’s top speed shows the Cayenne taking 13 seconds to go from 162 mph (261 kph) to 165 mph (267 kph). At that speed, the Cayenne’s large profile is creating a lot of wind resistance.

Porsche pairs a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that’s mated to a 14.1-kilowatt-hour battery pack, with the company estimating the Cayenne has about 27 miles of electric range on the European testing cycle. The E-Hybrid makes a combined output of 462 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque.

These top-speed videos are fun to watch to see how a car performs. They’re not a scientific benchmark for performance, but does that matter? The Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid is an unexpectedly quick SUV, and the video proves it. Yes, acceleration slows as the Cayenne’s speed increases, but it’s a large vehicle with a large frontal area. Wind resistance is a weakness.

Source: AutoTopNL via YouTube