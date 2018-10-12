Hyperbole on the internet isn’t new. It’s often used in headlines to grab your attention in hopes you’ll give the story a sweet, sweet click and a morsel of ad revenue. If you peruse car culture on the internet, you’ll often find stories proclaiming this make and model has the best sounding exhaust you ever heard in the history of the world. It’s a half-truth because there’s no way to actually know if one car is better sounding than all the other cars in the world. It’s an impossible feat. However, that doesn’t mean it’s impossible to pick out a great-sounding car that could hold such a title – like this 500-horsepower Lotus Exige S V6.

This Exige sounds wicked with its Ajko titanium exhaust – it’s the same company that makes exhausts for the Pagani Huayra. To create the insane amount of horsepower, the owner added a Harrop TVS1900 supercharger to the V6 engine. Just looking at the car lets you know it means business. The meaty tires, massive wing, and open rear fascia, which exposes the gorgeous Ajko exhaust system and powertrain, looks at home on the race track.

The video above shows the Lotus and highlights its blisteringly exhaust pops and crackles from a variety of angles. When it pulls away, you can hear the engine fly through the rev range while flames shoot upward from the exhaust tips. It looks magical while sounding menacing. The video is stellar, giving both an in-car peek as the driver rockets around the track and a view of the exhaust.

Is this Lotus Exige S V6 one of the best-sounding cars ever? Maybe. It certainly ranks up there as something that sounds extraordinary. You can also judge for yourself. Even if it’s not one of the best-sounding cars ever, it’s still pleasant to hear.

Source: NM2255 Car HD Videos