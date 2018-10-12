Mercedes-Benz continues development of the next-gen CLA-Class, and a brief, new spy video provides a look at the moderately sporty CLA 35 variant. This version sits a step below the CLA 45 but would offer all the performance most drivers would need day-to-day.

Mercedes continues to keep the next-gen CLA under heavy camouflage, but this clip provides a good look at its sleek silhouette that offers four-door practicality with a coupe-like shape. In front, the grille is blacked out, but you can see the horizontal bar cutting across it. At the tail, the CLA 35 has an exhaust that exits from each side of the rear end with accents in the bumper surrounding the pipes.

The CLA 35 will share its turbocharged 2.0-liter engine with the A35 hot hatch. The mill produces 302 horsepower (225 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters). A seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox transmits the power to an all-wheel-drive system. In the hatchback, this drivetrain reaches 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 4.7 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph (250 kmh). The CLA 35 sedan should put down nearly the same numbers.

The CLA-Class and A-Class share Mercedes-Benz's MFA2 platform for compact, front-wheel-drive vehicles. Inside, the CLA would feature the automaker's new MBUX infotainment system and digital instrument panel. The CLA reportedly has some nicer materials than the A-Class to make the model a little more luxurious.

If you're looking for something hotter, the CLA 45 will eventually join the lineup. It'll use a turbocharged 2.0-liter, too, but the engine will make over 400 hp (298 kW).

The new CLA-Class will also get a new Shooting Brake variant for buyers looking for more utility. The coupe will debut first sometime in 2019, and the wagon will join the lineup later.

Source: walkoARTvideos via YouTube