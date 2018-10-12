ABT Sportsline, the German tuner specialized in developing aftermarket packages for a wide range of Volkswagen Group models, is introducing its latest project. It will be available to order from the end of November and will add a sporty visual upgrade to your shiny new Audi A8.

The tuners are enhancing the look of the luxury limo with a stylish front bumper spoiler, a slightly more aggressive rear diffuser, and a small rear boot wing. The first two components are sold as a kit with a price of $2,600 (without VAT), while the rear carbon fiber spoiler is offered at $1,353.

ABT will also have a range of 20-, 21-, and 22-inch wheels with different finishes on sale. Inside the cabin, you’ll find the company’s “well-known” shift knob cover and start-stop switch cap.

Earlier this year, ABT also introduced a performance upgrade for the new A8. The tuner’s ABT Engine Control (AEC) unit optimizes the work of the vehicle’s 3.0-liter TDI diesel engine, which in stock form generates 286 horsepower (210 kilowatts) and 442 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters). With AEC installed, the unit is good for 330 hp (243 kW) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque – an increase of approximately 20 percent.

The new control unit works with the original engine control module, ensuring all factory safety functions remain. ABT says that “extensive safety measures ensure that the engine operates in the safe range,” so you shouldn’t worry about the six-cylinder engine’s reliability. The AEC unit communicates with the stock engine module, adjusting up to 25 parameters.

Some of ABT’s latest projects include an unofficial gasoline Skoda Kodiaq RS with 213 hp and an amazing hybrid Audi RS6 Avant with 1,018 hp and 952 lb-ft of torque. Fancy a smaller hot hatch? Then take a look at ABT’s Audi RS3 Sportback.

Source: ABT