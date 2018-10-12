With BMW deciding to pull the plug on the Gran Turismo model, those in need of a more practical 3 Series will have to rely on the Touring / Sports Wagon body style. We now know when it will debut as a report coming from L’Automobile Magazine indicates BMW will introduce its Audi A4 Avant and Mercedes C-Class Estate rival in March 2019 at the Geneva Motor Show.

As you may recall, BMW decided to unveil the 3 Series Sedan on the dawn of the Paris Motor Show, so we might not get to see the long-roof model before the start of the show in Switzerland. We’re not expecting any big surprises as the exterior design will echo that of the sedan while the interior cabin should remain essentially the same.

Design has already fully leaked: BMW 3 Series Wagon Unearthed In Brazilian Design Registration

Needless to say, the biggest changes will occur at the rear where the voluminous cargo area will enable the 3 Series Touring to offer a more generous volume compared to the 480 liters (17 cubic feet) of the recently introduced sedan. Speaking of which, BMW will sell the sedan with an optional Storage package encompassing additional storage areas boosting cargo capacity by 36 liters (1.3 cubic feet). It will also come with partition nets on both sides, bag hooks, and a 12V socket. Expect similar niceties in the wagon flavor.

If you can’t wait until next year for the new 3 Series Sports Wagon, BMW still has the old one on sale in the United States available alongside the next-generation 3 Series Sedan. Bear in mind the new one will be bigger and thus it will provide a roomier cabin, not to mention the latest safety and infotainment technologies as well as updated engines. What the wagon won’t have is a fully fledged M version, with BMW continuing to rule out the idea of introducing an RS4 and C63 Estate competitor. Maybe one day…

Source: L’Automobile Magazine