Before Honda became the car company we know today, the company had its hand in motorsports of both the two- and four-wheeled variety. The Japanese automaker even raced Formula One, entering the historic racing series with the RA271 race car. To Patrick Calello, award-winning designer and brand strategist, Honda’s early racing history served as inspiration for a new lineup of apparel.

“I’ve been fascinated by Honda Motor Co. and its motorsports history since I was a teenager,” says Calello. “I know there are many people who share my enthusiasm for the Honda brand and many others that don’t know about its inspiring history of innovation and spirit of excellence. We scoured the archives and studied the history of the Honda brand and became students of the company’s history.”

The RA271 and Honda’s foray into Formula One in 1964 helped inspire the clothing lineup. There are several shirts with the iconic car on the front. Those looking for a jacket can have one with designs inspired by the vintage grand prix team apparel.

“We’re delighted to the welcome the Vintage Culture line to our family of officially licensed products,” says Bruce Garfield, Honda & Acura Brand Licensing. “Patrick has fully captured the rich heritage of innovation and triumph of Honda in his designs.”

Honda has a successful F1 career, winning more than 70 races and capturing six Constructor’s World Championships. Honda continues to use motorsports as a testbed for new technologies and innovations that eventually find their way into their everyday automotive products.

Calello did not indicate what segment of Honda history his clothing line will focus on next. Honda has quite the history, ranging from IndyCar and rally racing to motorcycle and off-road racing. Either way, the current crop of shorts look excellent, with a retro style that’s attractive.

If you see something you like, use coupon code MOTOR120 through Friday, Oct. 19 to get 20 percent off. You can check out the lineup and place an order here: vintageculturestyle.com

Source: Vintage Culture