Honda’s 1964 foray into Formula One inspires the clothing line.
Before Honda became the car company we know today, the company had its hand in motorsports of both the two- and four-wheeled variety. The Japanese automaker even raced Formula One, entering the historic racing series with the RA271 race car. To Patrick Calello, award-winning designer and brand strategist, Honda’s early racing history served as inspiration for a new lineup of apparel.
“I’ve been fascinated by Honda Motor Co. and its motorsports history since I was a teenager,” says Calello. “I know there are many people who share my enthusiasm for the Honda brand and many others that don’t know about its inspiring history of innovation and spirit of excellence. We scoured the archives and studied the history of the Honda brand and became students of the company’s history.”
The RA271 and Honda’s foray into Formula One in 1964 helped inspire the clothing lineup. There are several shirts with the iconic car on the front. Those looking for a jacket can have one with designs inspired by the vintage grand prix team apparel.
“We’re delighted to the welcome the Vintage Culture line to our family of officially licensed products,” says Bruce Garfield, Honda & Acura Brand Licensing. “Patrick has fully captured the rich heritage of innovation and triumph of Honda in his designs.”
Honda has a successful F1 career, winning more than 70 races and capturing six Constructor’s World Championships. Honda continues to use motorsports as a testbed for new technologies and innovations that eventually find their way into their everyday automotive products.
Calello did not indicate what segment of Honda history his clothing line will focus on next. Honda has quite the history, ranging from IndyCar and rally racing to motorcycle and off-road racing. Either way, the current crop of shorts look excellent, with a retro style that’s attractive.
If you see something you like, use coupon code MOTOR120 through Friday, Oct. 19 to get 20 percent off. You can check out the lineup and place an order here: vintageculturestyle.com
Source: Vintage Culture
Gallery: Vintage-Inspired Honda Motorsport Apparel
VINTAGE CULTURE APPAREL HIGHLIGHTS THE HERITAGE OF HONDA MOTOR
Patrick Calello, award-winning designer and brand strategist, has unveiled a new automotive lifestyle brand that celebrates the unparalleled heritage of Honda Motor. Vintage Culture, an official licensee of American Honda Motor Co., has created a collection of vintage-inspired apparel that will soon expand into gifts and collectibles.
Calello’s passion for automotive history combined with his unique, and brand-centric sense of style sparked the creation of the Vintage Culture line. “I’ve been fascinated by Honda Motor Co. and its motorsports history since I was a teenager,” says Calello. “I know there are many people who share my enthusiasm for the Honda brand and many others that don’t know about its inspiring history of innovation and spirit of excellence.”
Calello describes the Vintage Culture designs as historically researched and infused with an authentic soul. “We scoured the archives and studied the history of the Honda brand and became students of the company’s history,” he said. The Vintage Culture line will appeal equally to enthusiasts and to mainstream consumers with an inherent cool factor, exceptional quality, design and extreme attention to detail. The first products, with modern fabrics and fit, highlight the humble beginnings of Honda Motor with jackets inspired by vintage grand prix team wear and tees that put a spotlight on its daring 1964 foray into Formula One.
Honda Motor Co. is the largest manufacturer of engines in the world. The company’s history is rooted in motorsports and they are recognized for some of the greatest technological advancements in human transport and mobility.
Long before Honda sold its first automobile, the company was competing at the highest level of motorsports, beginning first on two wheels in 1959 and then on four with the development of the RA271 Formula One car. Honda is the only Japanese manufacturer to have won a Formula 1 Grand Prix, winning 6 Constructor’s World Championships and more than 70 races. To this day, Honda uses motorsports as a fast-paced laboratory to develop technology and innovation to be applied to mainstream, consumer products.
“We’re delighted to the welcome the Vintage Culture line to our family of officially licensed products,” says Bruce Garfield, Honda & Acura Brand Licensing. “Patrick has fully captured the rich heritage of innovation and triumph of Honda in his designs.”