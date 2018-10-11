Most automakers dip toes into all kinds of side projects. Bicycles are fairly common items, and of course there’s a plethora of various apparel options and bits of furniture for your home. Food is often part of the equation, too, and now Bentley is in the mix with a restaurant the automaker says is the “highest fine-dining experience in Arabia.”

Or at least, it was. The restaurant was only open for seven days, and even then it wasn’t actually open. It’s okay if you’re confused right now; we will explain everything.

According to Bentley, the restaurant was built at the summit of Jebel Jais – the tallest mountain in the UAE – to celebrate the Middle East launch of the automaker’s latest Continental GT. If you’re upset that you didn’t hear about this new high-class dining experience, you’ll feel better knowing that Bentley only invited “hand-picked VIP diners” to mountaintop location. Once there, patrons were treated to a bespoke five-course meal of British origins with a Middle Eastern flair. Actually, have you ever not had a bespoke dinner? Okay, frozen Lean Cuisine isn't necessarily made-to-order, but still, you get the idea.

So yeah, Bentley built a restaurant on top of a mountain that was never open to the public, and only served meals for seven days to people we’ll assume have a grand connection to Bentley. The food was prepared by Colin Clague, a renowned chef who presumably is a pretty darned good cook. We wouldn’t know, because we never had a chance to get to Bentley’s not-open-to-the-public restaurant while it was in operation for all of seven days. Do we sound a bit jealous? Nah, not really.

We’ll give credit to Bentley for this one. We’ve seen all kinds of interesting vehicle-launch events and crazy PR stunts from automakers over the years. In our collective minds, this could be the first instance of a company hosting what amounts to an ultra-exclusive dinner party nobody knew about until after it was over, to inaugurate a car that actually debuted months ago.

It’s still okay if you’re confused. Because honestly, we are too.

Source: Bentley