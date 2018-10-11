Friends, this is a difficult article to write. Not because it shows several damaged classic and exotic cars in a wrecked garage, but because of how small this scene really is the full scope of Hurricane Michael’s devastating strike on the Florida Panhandle. Still, somebody needs to care about the cars, and this is a rather unfortunate sight.

The video comes from Svrweather on YouTube, which did a livestream of nearly eight hours surveying damage yesterday from Panama City Beach, Florida. That area was pretty much ground zero for Hurricane Michael’s landfall, and if you check out other sections of the video you’ll see why this garage of cars feels rather insignificant. For our purposes, we have the video above set to start with the classic rides in what's left of a garage that looked like it was pretty strong.

It’s impossible to identify all the cars in there, but the silver Austin Healy and white mid-50’s era Ford F100 are the obvious victims. Looking closer we can see something resembling a 1930’s touring convertible next to the Healy, and that looks like a yellow VW Beetle droptop on that side of the garage as well. A newer Porsche and Fiat 500 are clearly visible, along with a classic Mini and some sport bikes in the back.

Look really close to the right of the silver Porsche and you’ll see a red fender with an amber marker light barely visible. To our eye that looks suspiciously like a Ferrari 308, but the view isn’t clear enough to say for certain. Look further to the right, however, and you’ll see the telltale light blue silhouette of a Ford GT, with an orange stripe visible on the roof. If it’s the real deal, that would be a Heritage Edition likely worth around half a million dollars. If there’s any good news here, it’s that everything in this garage looks repairable without too much effort.

Sadly, the same can’t be said for many parts of the Florida Panhandle. Hurricane Michael made landfall as the strongest Category 4 Hurricane you can get, with sustained winds in the eyewall of 155 mph. It’s the strongest storm in recorded history to strike Florida’s west coast, and it’s the third strongest hurricane to ever hit the U.S. mainland since records were kept. Entire neighborhoods were wiped out, and cleanup efforts will take months. So yeah, as unfortunate as this scene is, these cars are the lucky ones.

Source: Svrweather via YouTube, Reddit