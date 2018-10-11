The enlarged 3.8-liter flat six makes 321 horsepower.
The 1989 to 1994 Porsche 911 is known internally as the 964 generation, and they are a sweet spot in the model's history by retaining a classic look but still being relatively modern. These are the models that Singer Vehicle Design uses as the starting point for its restorations, and one of these coupes is the basis for DP Motorsport's latest creation. The company calls the vintage-looking coupe The Speedy Irishman because of its Irish Green exterior color. You can own it for 198,000 euros ($229,401 at current exchanges rates).
The Speedy Irishman starts as basic, rear-wheel drive Carrera 2 model. DP Motorsport's team then adds a body kit made from carbon and kevlar reinforced plastic, and the parts widen the body by nearly an inch (25 millimeters). Touches like the vents below the headlights, metallic mirrors, and a revised engine cover backdate the car's appearance to look more like a model from the early 1970s than the early '90s.
The "Speedy" part of the name comes from a tuned 3.8-liter boxer six-cylinder engine, rather than the original 3.6-liter unit, and it makes 321 horsepower (239 kilowatts). Power routes through a Porshe G50 five-speed gearbox and limited-slip differential off an RS model. For tighter handling, DP Motorsports installs a KW Clubsport coilovers and Unibal strut bearings. Michelin Pilot Sport tires wrap around 17-inch forged Fuchs wheels.
DP Motorsport also overhauls the cabin to match the car's aesthetic mix of vintage and modern. New Recardo sports seats have brown leather around the edges and a plaid pattern in the center. Alcantara covers the Momo Prototipo steering wheel, in addition to upholstering the dashboard and center tunnel. The two-tone gearshift comes from laminating layers of wood. Don't worry about getting lost, either, because Porsche Classic's navigation system with a 3.5-inch screen is part of the array of controls on the dashboard.
Source: DP Motorsport
Gallery: DP Motorsport Porsche 911 964 Carrera 2 The Speed Irishman
“THE SPEEDY IRISHMAN” by DP MOTORSPORT
Photos: Jordi Miranda
Over the past five years, dp motorsport in Overath has already placed some unmissable Porsche 964 Classic conversions onto the road. The bustling company founder Ekkehard ZIMMERMANN, his equally racing enthusiastic son Patrick and the entire team leave no stone unturned in order to emphasize the slogan "Nothing is impossible".
In the 1980s - among other things - dp motorsport attained fame almost all over the world by the realization of an eccentric (because seemingly unthinkable) own creation: a "station wagon version" of the Porsche 944 named Cargo.
Around half of the eight built vehicles were sold to Scandinavia.
Customers can now choose from a very large range of "backdating" variants: starting with the simple, narrow F-model replicas with approx. 280 HP to the absolute lightweight racing machines in the look of the legendary 2.8 RSR with duck tail and 325 HP, no customer request remains unfulfilled. Either one bring his own Porsche 964 for a conversion to Overath, or one order a complete package with a thoroughly overhauled base vehicle.
The latest creation of dp motorsport is a 964 Carrera 2 in Irish-green (color code 213). The team widened the body by about 25 mm each side - compared to the Carrera - and formed an energetic-beefy body design. The body kit was made of carbon/Kevlar reinforced plastic and carries the internal name "964 Classic Carrera Widebody". Of course, the vehicle's suspension also had his fair share. The KW-Clubsport struts with Unibal strut bearings, as well as the PU sockets on the front axle guides and the Unibal bearings on the rear axle contribute to the sporty set-up. Forged Fuchs rims (Fuchsfelge®) in 8x17 with Michelin Pilot Sport in 225/45-17 at the front axle and in 9x17 with 255/ 40-17 at the rear axle “work” in the wheel arches. The 3.8-liter boxer engine provides 325 horsepower, accompanied by a G50 5-speed transmission with RS differential lock.
Also the interior decoration was redesigned down to the last detail with great effort. In addition to the Recaro sports seats with brown Porsche leather and shepherd's check pattern, the complete carpet in beige bouclé and a Prototipo steering wheel by Momo can be admired. The dashboard, the center tunnel and various other details are covered with Alcantara. The gearshift knob consists of multilayer bonded wood and a Porsche Classic navigation radio with USB and Bluetooth system indicates the direction. Undoubtedly, another backdate project by dp motorsport that is second to none. The whole team around Patrick ZIMMERMANN has - like always - given everything to put this work of art on its wheels. The price for the fast Irish amounts to 198,000, - Euro including the value of the base vehicle. Further information directly at
dp motorsport E. Zimmermann GmbH
Am alten Wasserwerk 1
51491 Overath (- Immekeppel)
Germany
Fon +49 (0) 22 04 / 7 10 67
Fax +49 (0) 22 04 / 7 10 69
E-Mail info@dp-motorsport.de
Internet: http://www.dp-motorsport.de