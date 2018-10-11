The Gymkhana Files reveals how much work goes into Block's stunts.
In October 2017, Ken Block announced he would have a streaming series on Amazon Prime. Now, almost a year later, the first teaser for the show has finally dropped. We don't have to wait too much longer to watch the behind-the-scenes look at the creation of Block's stunts because The Gymkhana Files premieres November 16.
The show specifically focuses on chronicling the making of Gymkhana 10. When we see one of Block's stunt-filled videos, it's the idealized version of the events. The clips don't show the necessary preparation or the times that Block screws up when one of his close calls turns into a crash. The Gymkhana Files will change this be revealing the extensive production necessary to create just a few minutes of driving excitement for us to enjoy.
Despite the trailer dropping in October 2017, Gymkhana 10 hasn't premiered yet. The video is Block and his Hoonigan team's biggest undertaking yet, though. They are taking five all-wheel-drive Fords to different locations for a variety of stunts. Among them is a new creation that appears to be a highly modified 1970s Ford F-Series pickup with two turbos visible above the hood. The venerable Hoonicorn and a Ford Escort Cosworth also make appearances. We wouldn't be surprised to see Block's Ford RS200 in Gymkhana 10, too.
Gymkhana 10 hits the Web on December 7 on the same day as the final, eighth episode ofThe Gymkhana Files. For marketing synergy, it would make sense for the much-anticipated video finally to premiere sometime during the show's run. Block and Amazon can then push people to watch the behind-the-scenes streaming series after they see the new clip.
Source: Amazon Prime Video via YouTube
The Gymkhana Files Premieres Friday, November 16, Exclusively on Amazon Prime Video
Amazon today announced that The Gymkhana Files, a Prime Original series featuring famed motorsports star and entrepreneur Ken Block, will premiere Friday, November 16, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The eight-episode series will launch weekly, with two new episodes premiering each Friday. Friday, December 7 will mark the season finale of The Gymkhana Files, and the world premiere of GymkhanaTEN, the culmination of Block and his team’s year-long effort to create his latest viral video in the award-winning franchise.
Today also marks the release of a new teaser
Images and key art can be found here
Please reach out for access to view episodes on https://primevideo. screeners.com
The Gymkhana Files takes viewers deep behind the scenes of one of the world’s wildest, most successful video franchises of all time, with over half a billion views and counting. The series follows Block and his team of Hoonigans as they attempt to create the greatest automotive video of all time, GymkhanaTEN, while simultaneously dealing with the dramatic ups and downs of racing in the World Rallycross Championship.
The Gymkhana films are an extremely successful franchise at the forefront of racing, which have won numerous accolades for branded content. After almost a decade of making viral videos, Block and his team have decided to up the stakes and make the biggest, baddest Gymkhana ever. Traveling to five different locations, with five different racecars, including a completely unique, custom build never seen before, the team’s goal is to make GymkhanaTEN the best piece of content they've ever made.
Block is a professional rally and rallycross driver with Hoonigan Racing Division, is one of the co-founders of Hoonigan and Hoonigan Media Machine, and was also one of the co-founders of DC Shoes. His Gymkhana series has amassed over half a billion views, has been named as one of the “Top 10 Viral Video Advertisements of All Time” by AdAge and has won awards including One Show Interactive Gold Pencils, Streamys and Webbys.
The Gymkhana Files is created and executive produced by Block, Brian Scotto, Gil Marsden and Steve Astephen and produced by Hoonigan Media Machine. Marsden is the showrunner.
Prime members will be able to stream the series exclusively via the Amazon Prime Video app for TVs, connected devices including Fire TV, mobile devices and online. Members can also download the series to mobile devices for offline viewing at no additional cost to their membership. The series will be a global release and available on PrimeVideo.com for Prime Video members in more than 200 countries and territories.
Customers who are not already Prime members can sign up for a free trial at www.amazon.com/prime. For a list of all Prime Video compatible devices, visit www.amazon.com/ howtostream.