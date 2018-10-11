By nicknaming the next-gen 2 Series the “Drift Machine,” BMW has effectively confirmed the coupe will retain the tail-happy rear-wheel-drive layout. It also likely means there will be a new M2 at some point in the next decade, but the current one still hasn’t been dialed to the maximum. Just a couple of days ago we shared a batch of spy shots with an amped-up M2 prototype, with the rumor mill pointing towards a future CS or CSL derivative.

Fast forward to present day, our friends at BMW Blog claim the model in question will go by the name of M2 CS. Their sources have revealed production is going to begin in March 2020, so we’re expecting an official reveal to take place either by the end of next year or early next decade.

The decision to slap the “CS” badge on the car’s trunk lid makes perfect sense taking into account BMW already has the M4 CS and M3 CS in its growing portfolio of performance cars. Details about the forthcoming M2 CS are murky at this point, but reports are indicating engineers will shave weight over the current M2 Competition, which tips the scales at 3,655 lbs (1,658 kg) with the automatic transmission and 3,600 lbs (1,632 kg) with the manual.

It wouldn’t be too far-fetched to assume power will be up from the 405 horsepower (302 kilowatts) and 406 pound-feet (551 Newton-meters) of torque you get from the S55 engine underneath the M2 Competition’s hood.

The new BMW M2 CS is expected to serve as a last hurrah for the current-gen 2 Series and will allegedly be offered for only about a year as a limited-run edition. Time will tell whether there will also be a CLS version, but we wouldn’t count on it.

