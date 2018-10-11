Volkswagen Australia's apprentices have turned the stylish fastback into a legitimate performance car.
Volkswagen still hasn’t given the Arteon the V6 engine it deserves, but the company’s apprentices in Australia have been able to make the sleek five-door hatchback more exciting while retaining the four-cylinder mill. Based on the top-spec R-Line model with the 276-horsepower 2.0 TSI engine, this one-off ART3on was conceived to take part in the World Time Attack Challenge that’s being organized these days in Sydney, Australia.
Besides getting a colorful body wrap from Sydney street artist Simon Murray (a.k.a. KADE), the ART3on benefits from a heavily upgraded engine producing 483 horsepower or a whopping 207 hp more than the standard version. In addition, torque has also gone up from the stock 350 Newton-meters (258 pound-feet) to an immense 600 Nm (442 lb-ft). All that power is channeled to the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system through a DSG.
Tested on an uphill straight at the Luddenham Raceway in Sydney, the unique Arteon was able to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in just 3.9 seconds – a massive improvement over the standard model’s 5.6-second time. Top speed isn’t been mentioned, but surely it has to be higher than the 155 mph (250 kph) achieved by the strongest Arteon you’ll find in a VW dealership.
The long list of modifications includes a stage 3 turbocharger from RacingLine, which also provided a custom intake and an airbox. The intercooler has been upgraded as well, much like the fuel pump and the exhaust system. Apprentices fitted the ART3on with a Bilstein Clubsport suspension and installed beefier APR brakes. To make it track-ready, there’s a Pirelli P-Zero Trofeo set of semi-slick tires. Rounding off the changes is the stripped-out interior where race seats and a roll cage have been installed.
Source: Volkswagen Australia
Gallery: VW ART3on
Volkswagen apprentices collaborate with Aussie auto industry to build super car
Volkswagen apprentices collaborate with Aussie auto industry to build super car
§ Volkswagen Arteon luxury sedan turned into a race car to debut at World Time Attack Challenge event in Sydney tomorrow and Saturday.
Chullora, Sydney: Volkswagen Australia has today unveiled an industry-wide collaboration project, dubbed the ART3on: a track-ready customised Arteon sedan built by a team of VW apprentices.
Volkswagen Australia’s Apprentice Build Challenge selects a team of high-achieving VW apprentices test their skills on a unique build design.
Last year’s team turned a 2.2-tonne Amarok V6 ute into a race-going track vehicle that became a viral superstar on social media and has set impressive lap times around Australia’s premier tracks.
This year Volkswagen has offered up another unlikely vehicle to customise: the Arteon luxury saloon. The apprentices had one week to turn the $70,000 sedan into a record breaking track car.
The apprentices were monitored by Volkswagen Australia’s technical division and innovators from the Australian automotive community.
Luka Popovac, national customer experience and capability manager, said that the program, now in its second year, is “unique in the Australian automotive sector”.
“Not only has the ART3on inspired our apprentices, we hope it will also inspire a new generation of technicians to pick up a trade in Australian automotive,” he said.
The result is also unique: 360 kilowatt race-ready car complete with a one-of artwork created for the car by renowned Sydney street artist Simon Murray, AKA KADE.
At its official unveiling at World Time Attack Challenge on Friday the car will be driven at Sydney Motorsport Park by in-demand driver Renato Loberto.
The ART3on makes 360kW of power and 600Nm of torque. Tested on an uphill straight at Luddenham Raceway in Sydney it reached 100km/h from standing in 3.9 seconds.
The ART3on Facts and Figures:
|
Donor Vehicle:
|
Arteon R-Line 7-speed DSG 4MOTION AWD
|
Performance:
|
360kW/600Nm on 98 RON fuel
|
Acceleration 0-100km/h:
|
3.9 seconds (uphill – Luddenham Raceway)
|
Engine:
|
RacingLine Stage 3 turbocharger
RacingLine Stage 3 Intake set including R600 airbox
RacingLine oil management system
RacingLine intercooler upgrade
RacingLine high pressure fuel pump upgrade
Milltek Sport Cast exhaust downpipe & high flow sports catalyst
TVS / Harding DSG software - increased torque holding, 2 step launch control, manual over ride
|
Suspension:
|
Custom Bilstein Clubsport suspension set-up
|
Brakes:
|
APR Big Brake Package
|
Mandatory Safety:
|
Roll cage, racing seats with harness, fuel cut-off system, fire extinguisher
|
Tyres:
|
Pirelli P-Zero Trofeo semi slick track tyres
|
Diagnostics and testing:
|
MAHA Australia
|
Artwork
|
Custom design by Simon Murray AKA ‘KADE’, applied to vehicle wrap by Pivot Creative
|
Driver:
|
Renato Loberto