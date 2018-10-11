Accessories for the Ford Mustang number in the thousands thanks to over 50 years of history and an assortment of aftermarket tuners ready to cash in on the customization craze that’s swept the automotive market. SEMA Show – the Specialty Equipment Market Association show that’s held in Las Vegas every year – is home to the latest and greatest aftermarket products for a variety of vehicles. Automakers embrace the show, taking the opportunity to showcase their aftermarket products or highlight builds from other companies – which is what Ford is doing this year with five special Mustangs set to hit the show’s floor. The five highlighted tuners are TJIN Edition, CGS Motorsports, CJ Pony Parts, Galpin Auto Sports, and Bojix Design.

All five use the 2018 Mustang coupe with a six-speed manual gearbox as the basis with four opting for the GT with its 5.0-liter V8 – CGS Motorsports, CJ Pony Parts, Galpin Auto Sports, and Bojix Design. TJIN Edition modified the 2.3-liter EcoBoost Mustang.

Bojix Design Mustang GT

The Bojix Design Mustang GT is loaded with parts that include a Procharger Stage 2 supercharger, Bojix Design supercar exhaust with Borla mufflers, and a Ford Performance driveshaft loop. Bojix also opts for Ford Performance springs shocks, sway bars, and two-piece Brembo brake rotors and fixed calipers.

Inside, the car gets Recaro Sportster CR black leather seats with black stitching while deleting the rear seats. Kicker Audio with 10-inch solo baric L7 subwoofers adds an acoustic punch. On the outside, there’s an Air Design front bumper with splitter, rocker panels, and hood, APR carbon fiber front splitter and drag wing, unique Bojix PPG paint scheme, and much more.

CGS Motorsports 5.0-Liter Supercharged Mustang GT

To boost power, CGS Motorsports adds a Ford Performance/Roush supercharger and a Ford Performance cat-back exhaust with carbon fiber tips. Six-piston fixed Brembo calipers add stopping power. CGS adds Air Design hood vents and rear spoiler while wearing a custom Axalta paint scheme by Andy Meeh of Flying Iron Designs. Inside, the Mustang sports Napa leather and Diode Dynamics LED lighting.

CJ Pony Parts 5.0-liter supercharged Drifting Mustang GT

This Mustang from CJ Pony Parts is ready for the track. It makes 700-plus horsepower from its supercharged 5.0-liter V8 – sourced from Ford Performance/Roush. It also features the Ford Performance cat-back exhaust with carbon fiber tips along with a Ford Performance short-throw shifter. The chassis features Ford Performance lowering springs, UPR independent rear suspension upgrades, and a Sikky Manufacturing hydraulic handbrake for the nastiest drifts.

The car features an Anderson Composites wide-body kit, hood, and trunk, Roush Performance front splitter, and a dark shadow gray paint scheme by GCR Collision. Inside, the Mustang sports Ford Performance seats by Recaro, Watson Racing roll cage, and a Corbeau five-point safety harness. The HRE FF04 satin gold wheels complete the look.

Galpin Auto Sports Widebody Road Racing Mustang GT

The Galpin Auto Sports widebody Mustang sports an assortment of Ford Performance parts, such as a Ford Performance/Roush supercharger, Ford Performance cat-back exhaust, Ford Performance short-throw shifter, Ford Performance driveshaft and half-shafts, and Ford Performance Shelby GT350R fixed caliper brakes.

On the outside, the car features the Galpin Auto Sports widebody kit with full gourd effects, which include a splitter, side skirt, slats, rear slat, and diffuser. It wears a custom Galpin Auto Sports paint scheme with custom seat inserts that match.

TJIN Edition EcoBoost Mustang

The TJIN Edition EcoBoost Mustang is about blending style with performance. The car features a Ford Performance cat-back exhaust, BorgWarner high-performance turbocharger, and a Ford Performance shifter. There’s a Ford Performance strut brace for additional rigidity, a fully adjustable suspension by Air Lift 3H, and big Baer Grizzlie front brakes.

The EcoBoost Mustang sports an RTR body kit, QuickLift hood props, yellow fog lights, custom bodywork and paint by LTMotorwerks, and Electric Purple paint by PPG. Inside, Recaro Sportster CS seats in black Katzkin leather hug front passengers while Katzkin black leather wraps the rear seats. A Kicker Audio system designed by LTMotorwerks provides the tunes.