Timed shootouts between different classes of race cars are always fun to watch, especially when it takes place at Mount Panorama in Bathurst. This Australian road course is the stuff of legend, but this particular video isn’t without some tugging on our heartstrings. That’s because the Ford Falcon – a car for which its decades-long battle with Holden at the track is equally legendary – has turned its final lap.

The long-lived Australian nameplate is being replaced in competition with the Mustang, and to mark the occasion Ford pitted both cars against one another for this nifty shootout. And to remind all the Blue Oval fans which Ford is really top dog right now, a GT race car was thrown in for good measure. There’s no small amount of irony in all this, as the Falcon was often thought of as a four-door Mustang – at least in worlds outside of Australia. Now, it will become the new prize fighter to battle Holden, which itself is no longer an Aussie-exclusive brand.

That’s not to say Falcons and Holdens won’t continue to thunder around Mount Panorama for years – if not decades – to come. The Touring Car Masters series entered the scene in 2007, featuring Australian iron from the 1960s and 1970s infused with updated tech, and it’s a positively epic series to watch. At least in that respect, the legend will live on.

As for all-new competition, however, this shootout showcases the future. Starting times were staggered for all three cars to deliver a properly exciting photo finish, with the Mustang leaving roughly 10 seconds ahead of the Falcon. The GT naturally brings up the rear a few seconds behind the Falcon, and yes, by the end they're all three neck-and-neck. As per usual, we won’t spoil the outcome of which car actually wins the race, but it really it doesn’t matter. We’re all winners for getting to see these cool cars tacking an amazing race track.

Source: Harold2018 via YouTube