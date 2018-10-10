The Silverado's new four-banger takes on pickup engines from Ford, Nissan, Ram, and Toyota.
During the summer, General Motors made the surprising announcement of offering a 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that the automaker calls the Tripower in its strong-selling Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups. Now, the company opens up about more of the four-pot mill's specs in the 2019 Silverado so that we can see how the first four-cylinder, fullsize truck in recent memory stacks up.
The 2.7-liter turbo four-cylinder isn't technically the base engine in the Silverado. It comes standard on the volume-selling LT trim, but the basic Work Truck, Custom, and Custom Trail Boss still come standard with the old 4.3-liter naturally aspirated V6.
|
|4.3L V-6
w/AFM (6-spd.)
|
2.7L I-4 Turbo w/AFM (8-spd.)
|
5.3L V-8 w/AFM (6-spd.)
|
5.3L V-8 w/DFM (8-spd.)
|
3.0L I-6 Turbo-Diesel (10-spd.)
|
6.2L V-8 w/DFM (10-spd.)
|
Work Truck (WT)
|
Std.
|
--
|
Avail.
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Custom
|
Std.
|
--
|
Avail.
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Custom Trail Boss
|
Std.
|
--
|
Avail.
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
LT
|
--
|
Std.
|
--
|
Avail.
|
Avail.
|
--
|
RST
|
--
|
Std.
|
--
|
Avail.
|
Avail.
|
--
|
LT Trail Boss
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Std.
|
--
|
--
|
LTZ
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Std.
|
Avail.
|
Avail.
|
High Country
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Std.
|
Avail.
|
Avail.
The 2.7-liter turbo produces 310 horsepower (231 kilowatts) and 348 pound-feet (472 Newton-meters), and we are comparing it against the powerplants in the 2018 Ford F-150, 2018 Nissan Titan, 2019 Ram 1500, and 2018 Toyota Tundra. We include two Ford engines below because Chevy's new mill sits roughly in between the Blue Oval's offerings. The rest are the base powerplant for each model.
|Chevy 2.7-liter turbo I4
|Chevy 4.3-liter V6
|Ford 3.3-liter V6
|Ford 2.7-liter turbo V6
|Nissan 5.6-liter V8
|Ram 3.6-liter V6 mild hybrid
|Toyota 4.6-liter V8
|Horsepower
|310 hp
|285 hp
|290 hp
|325 hp
|390 hp
|305 hp
|310 hp
|Torque
|348 lb-ft
|305 lb-ft
|265 lb-ft
|400 lb-ft
|394 lb-ft
|269 lb-ft
|327 lb-ft
Given the relative lack of displacement, Chevy's four-cylinder definitely stands up to the competition. In terms of horsepower, it ties with the 4.6-liter V8 in the Tundra to take third place. The four-cylinder also ranks third place in torque behind Ford's optional 2.7-liter EcoBoost and the much larger, 5.6-liter V8 in the Nissan Titan.
So far, Chevrolet only provides estimated city fuel economy for the 2.7-liter, so let's see how it compares.
|Chevy 2.7-liter turbo I4
|Chevy 4.3-liter V6
|Ford 3.3-liter V6
|Ford 2.7-liter turbo V6
|Nissan 5.6-liter V8
|Ram 3.6-liter V6 mild hybrid
|Toyota 4.6-liter V8
|Fuel Economy (City)
|20 mpg
|N/A
|19 mpg (or 20 mpg)
|20 mpg
|15 mpg
|20 mpg
|15 mpg
The new four-cylinder is in at least a three-way tie to lead the class in fuel economy. According to the EPA, the flex-fuel version of the Ford V6 also gets 20 mpg city, which would make the results even closer. Chevy doesn't have 2019 model year mileage info for the 4.3-liter V6, yet.
A truck must be able to work, and with its latest announcement, we now know about the 2.7-liter turbo's payload and towing capability in the Silverado. Keep in mind, these figures vary depending on a pickup's configuration, including the drivetrain, cab style, and bed length. The specs below reflect the best possible numbers for a truck with each engine. Details for the existing 4.3-liter V6 in the new Silverado aren't yet available.
|Chevy 2.7-liter turbo I4
|Chevy 4.3-liter V6
|Ford 3.3-liter V6
|Ford 2.7-liter turbo V6
|Nissan 5.6-liter V8
|Ram 3.6-liter V6 mild hybrid
|Toyota 4.6-liter V8
|Payload
|2,280 lbs
|N/A
|1,990 lbs
|2,470 lbs
|1,940 lbs
|2,320 lbs
|1,600 lbs
|Towing
|7,200 lbs
|N/A
|7,700 lbs
|8,500 lbs
|9,740 lbs
|7,750 lbs
|6,800 lbs
Once again, the Silverado's turbocharged four-cylinder looks pretty good, here. Its payload is in third place among these pickups behind the Ram's V6 and Ford 2.7-liter EcoBoost – an optional engine on the truck. Towing appears a bit weaker at 7,200 pounds, which only ranks above the 4.6-liter V8 in the Tundra.
We don't yet have info for all of the 2019 model year pickups, but the 2.7-liter turbo starts at $38,395 in the Silverado. It'll be on sale in the fourth quarter of the year.
Gallery: 2019 Chevrolet Silverado
ALL-NEW 2.7L TURBO ADDS TO EFFICIENT, FUN-TO-DRIVE 2019 SILVERADO
More torque, higher horsepower and better city mpg over previously standard 4.3L V-6
2018-10-10
DETROIT — The all-new 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with the technologically advanced 2.7L Turbo offers full-size truck customers a capable and efficient choice with an EPA-estimated fuel economy of 20 mpg city/23 mpg highway in rear-wheel-drive models.
To achieve both better performance and overall efficiency, engineers made smart choices with engine technologies, advanced manufacturing and the use of mixed materials. The base curb weight of the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado with the 2.7L Turbo is 380 pounds less than the current Silverado with the 4.3L V-6, despite having more interior room and cargo space.
“The new Silverado 2.7L Turbo delivers impressive performance and fuel efficiency,” said Tim Asoklis, Silverado chief engineer. “It’s fun to drive every day — quick from the start, and pulling hard under acceleration. With up to 23 mpg on the highway, the truck is efficient while still offering plenty of capability to tackle weekend projects and trips to the lake.”
Standard on LT and RST trims, the 2.7L engine offers 14 percent more torque and 13 percent better city fuel economy and it is more than a full second quicker 0-60 mph than the 4.3L V-6 it replaces. The Silverado city fuel economy also exceeds the standard 3.3L V-6 engine offering in the Ford F-150 XLT (EPA-estimated 19 mpg city) and matches that of the Ram 1500 3.6L V-6 mild hybrid (EPA-estimated 20 mpg city).
The new Silverado also delivers the largest cargo volume of any full-size truck on the market, so customers don’t have to sacrifice space for efficiency. They’ll also enjoy Silverado’s full-size truck capability and durability. The new 2.7L Turbo engine delivers an SAE-certified 310 horsepower and 348 lb-ft of torque, exceeding Ford’s 3.3L V-6 and Ram’s 3.6L V-6 mild hybrid by 31 percent and 29 percent respectively. The Silverado 2.7L Turbo reaches its peak torque more quickly than Ford or Ram engines in the segment and delivers it from 1,500 to 4,000 rpm. Customers will feel that power as the truck can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 6.8 seconds. Its max towing capacity is 7,200 pounds and there is a 2,280-pound max payload.*
Developed from the outset as a truck engine, the new 2.7L Turbo integrates many different innovative technologies to support engine performance and efficiency, including:
An innovative double overhead cam valvetrain that enables high- and low-lift valve profiles, continuously variable valve timing and Active Fuel Management (cylinder deactivation).
A dual-volute turbocharger housing for improved throttle response, low-speed torque and virtually no turbo lag.
Chevrolet’s first application of Active Thermal Management, which uses targeted engine heating and cooling across the entire powertrain system to create optimal conditions for optimal fuel economy and recover otherwise wasted exhaust heat for faster engine and transmission warmup.
Stop/start technology that automatically stops the engine in stop-and-go traffic for fuel efficiency.
The engine was subjected to months of nonstop testing to simulate a lifetime of maximum hot and cold cycles. This is in addition to more than 475,000 validation tests and 1 million miles of real-world testing to deliver the durability and performance Chevrolet truck customers demand.
The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 offers eight trims paired with six engine/transmission combinations, so every customer can find the right truck to match their unique performance, efficiency, technology and value requirements
*Requires regular cab, available for fleet customers only at this time
ABOUT CHEVROLET
Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is one of the world's largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.