Should we be concerned at this point? It seems like we’re seeing new larger-than-life armored vehicles cropping up on a weekly basis. The latest example comes from a company called Inkas Armored Vehicle Manufacturing, and as you can see, it’s not what we’d call a looker. Of course, we’d never say that to its face, because we’re pretty sure some kind of matter-incinerator death beams would shoot from its headlights and turn us to dust.

The official name for this armored personnel carrier is Superior, and it seems to be a very fitting name indeed. Naturally it's four-wheel drive, with power coming from an International inline-six diesel making 330 horsepower (246 kilowatts) and 950 pound-feet (1288 Newton-meters) of torque. That’s not very much for something this large, but it’s enough to grant the Superior a top speed of 80 mph (130 km/h).

Its true mission isn’t speed, but survivability. To that end it boasts a BR7 armor level, meaning it can stop high-power rifle fire and withstand explosions equivalent to a pair of hand grenades. Once the surroundings are clear of hostiles, up to 14 people can pile out of the back via a nifty hydraulic ramp, or if things go wrong, there’s an escape hatch up top. Frankly, it would be impossible to not feel like a total badass just sitting in the back of that awesome black interior with its red strip lights, so we’d be happy just staying there playing some Halo.

Unlike some of the other combat-ready off-roaders we’ve seen recently, Inkas doesn’t mention any sort of self-contained ventilation system to fend off biological or nuclear hazards. It does come with thermal vision gear, however, and Inkas is keen to mention the Superior is a modular platform, so all kind of customization is available.

Speaking of availability, Inkas doesn’t specify whether it will sell the Superior to the average Joe with a penchant for tough trucks. Military and law enforcement agencies are obviously the targeted buyers, but the inclusion of mirrors, turn signals, and proper lights tell us it should be a street-legal entity. Considering we just reported on a freaking military-spec 8x8 APC that a bunch of guys bought in Michigan, we suspect Inkas would build one for you – provided you showed up with the right amount of money.

Source: Inkas Armored Vehicle Manufacturing