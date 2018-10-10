- Bursa, Türkiye

Our colleagues at Motor1.com Turkey were lucky enough to get access to the Bursa Yunuseli Airport, and they have been using the runway there to stage some exciting drag races. This time, they have a pair of European performance models ready to run.

In one corner, the Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe arrives in a matte gray body color –a shade that perfectly typifies the brand's "Silver Arrow" motorsport ethos. In the other corner, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio wears a four leaf clover on the front fender, which might give the sedan an extra bit of luck in the drag race.

Alfa Romeo’s new rear-wheel-drive platform is a welcome addition to the premium car segment where brands like Mercedes have years of history of building segment-leading vehicles like the C-Class. The Italians already offered strong driving dynamics with the regular Giulia, but the engineers aimed even higher with the Quadrifoglio. Ferrari breathed on the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 to make it produce 505 horsepower (377 kilowatts) and 443 pound-feet (601 Newton-meters) of torque, versus 503 hp (375 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque from the Mercedes' larger, 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8.

At the driven wheels, the Pirelli P Zero tire have the exact same dimensions, but the German-built model has 0.4 inches (10 millimeters) wider rubber in front. The Alfa’s carbon-ceramic brake discs also have the advantage of coping with less weigt, which is important for the braking test.

So, which, do you think of these two was the winner head-to-head? The video above has the answer. Check out the clips below to see Motor1.com Turkey's other recent tests.

Source: Motor1 Turkiye via YouTube