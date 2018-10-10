Ram is preparing to give the Rebel a serious upgrade with the upcoming TR and TRX versions of the performance-oriented pickup. After seeing the TRX under development a little while ago, a new batch of spy photos provides an early look at the TR.

The Rebel TR reportedly uses a new naturally aspirated 7.0-liter V8 that FCA has under the codename Banshee. The engine reportedly makes 520 horsepower and 525 pound-feet of torque. This would be a major upgrade over the 5.7-liter V8 currently available in the Rebel that makes 395 hp and 410 lb-ft.

This TR test mule looks like a fairly normal Ram 1500 Limited. However, our eagle-eyed spies noticed there were an extra frame rail supports that went to the rear doors. This allowed for greater support to the chassis to handle the boost in power. The photographers also reported hearing a very different engine note than what was normal from the pickup, hinting at the Banshee V8 possibly under the hood.

The TRX (spy shot gallery above) will be an ever meaner take on the Rebel by putting the Hellcat 6.2-liter supercharged V8 making 707 horsepower. FCA will reportedly differentiate the two takes on the pickup by prioritizing off-road ability on the TR and making the TRX a street-focused machine. By doing this, the two models will be less likely to cannibalize sales of the other vehicle.

We expect Ram to stagger the unveiling of the new Rebel variants. It's not clear which would arrive first, but automakers generally bring out more powerful vehicles later. This suggests the TR would debut first, and then the TRX would come.

Source: Automedia