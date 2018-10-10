Going up for sale later this month.

Between 1992 and 1997, the 155 was Alfa Romeo’s answer to BMW’s 3 Series and the Mercedes-Benz 190 E. It was a stylish sedan with a number of performance versions with the most powerful of them featuring a 2.0-liter turbo engine with 190 horsepower (141 kilowatts) and an AWD system. The Italian manufacturer even had plans for a more hardcore variant, but, unfortunately, production costs forced it to cancel the project.

Dubbed the 155 GTA Stradale, the car was developed under the supervision of legendary Abarth engineer and father of the Lancia 037, Sergio Limone, in 1993 to celebrate Alfa Romeo's success in touring car racing. Just a single prototype was created and displayed at the Bologna Motor Show. It was also used at the 1994 Monza Gran Premio d'Italia as a medical car.

More awesome Alfas from the past:

Rare Alfa Romeo Tipo 33 Stradale Sounds Great, Looks Even Better
1937 Alfa Romeo 8C Wins The Pebble Beach Concours

This particular car is now listed for sale by Bonhams and will go under the hammer during the company’s Padua Auction on 27 October this year. During the years, the car has been owned by a number of enthusiasts and was even registered for road use in Germany in the late 1990s. It’s now a famous vehicle among the Alfisti around the world and is described by Limone as a “missed opportunity” that should have gone into production.

1993 Alfa Romeo 155 GTA Stradale for sale
1993 Alfa Romeo 155 GTA Stradale for sale

Judging by the photos and the ad description, it’s a usable one-off prototype in a good overall condition. It has less than 25,000 miles (40,233 kilometers) on the odometer and comes with various documents pertaining to its history and a letter from Sergio Limone to the car’s second owner. Tony Fassina, testifying to its originality.

Interested in this piece of Alfa Romeo history? Be prepared to spend no less than $200,000, as Bonhams estimates it will fetch somewhere between €180,000 and 220,000 (approximately $207,000 to $253,000 at the current rates).

Source: Bonhams

Gallery: 1993 Alfa Romeo 155 GTA Stradale for sale

1993 Alfa Romeo 155 GTA Stradale for sale
13 photos
1993 Alfa Romeo 155 GTA Stradale for sale 1993 Alfa Romeo 155 GTA Stradale for sale 1993 Alfa Romeo 155 GTA Stradale for sale 1993 Alfa Romeo 155 GTA Stradale for sale 1993 Alfa Romeo 155 GTA Stradale for sale 1993 Alfa Romeo 155 GTA Stradale for sale 1993 Alfa Romeo 155 GTA Stradale for sale