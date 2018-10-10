British sports car manufacturer Morgan has announced a new range of models that will celebrate its 110th anniversary in 2019. The company, which remains privately owned by the Morgan family, will add a host of no-cost optional extras to all but one of its range of four vehicles.

After the discontinuation of the V8-engined Plus Eight earlier this year, the Morgan lineup now comprises the 3 Wheeler, the 1.6-liter 4/4, 2.0-liter Plus 4, and the 3.7-liter V6-powered Roadster.

The 3 Wheeler, Plus 4, and Roadster models will be offered with unique badging that denotes their significance, as well as a range of performance and styling options.

For the Plus 4 and Roadster, a front valance, rear-exit sports exhaust, and leather hood straps are available, while the interior is adorned with a leather- or wood-rimmed Momo-Lita steering wheel and performance seats trimmed in Yarwood leather. There’s even the option of having the 110th anniversary logo stitched into the head restraints in either matching or contrasting yarn.

Finally, the two four-wheeled models will also receive a new range of standard colors with "classic" and metallic colors chosen by Morgan Design to reflect some of the most popular hues in the brand’s long history.

Morgan says the 15 options added to the vehicles are worth a combined total of £8,000 (approximately $10,500 at the current rates). However, because they will be offered to customers at no additional cost, the Plus 4 and Roadster’s asking prices remain unchanged.

The 3 Wheeler, meanwhile, gets black roll hoops, black exhaust heat shields, and a body-colored engine cowl, as well as the choice of any color scheme.

In all, Morgan says the additions are worth around £3,000 ($3,950), but again, they will not add to the standard 3 Wheeler’s price tag.

Steve Morris, managing director of Morgan, said: “It is an immense pleasure and an honor to lead the Morgan Motor Company as we approach such a significant milestone in our history. We are delighted to be thriving as a privately owned, British, family-owned automotive manufacturer, and in our 110th year of business are stronger than ever."

“Milestones such as a 110th anniversary offer everyone associated with the brand an opportunity for reflection, as well as an opportunity for us to offer even more to our customers. The ‘110 Edition’ vehicles are the beginning of our celebrations, and we look forward to making further exciting announcements throughout 2019.”

Source: Morgan