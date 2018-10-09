Hypercars come and go, but right now, one remains king – the Koenigsegg Agera RS. The small Swedish automaker, known for outrageously powerful supercars, broke five world records last year with one specific Agera RS, putting the Bugatti Chiron to shame, which has the backing of VW Group.

While the famed Agera RS captured the spotlight when news broke of its record-breaking victories, it has faded into obscurity – sort of. A new video from the Supercar Blondie YouTube channel makes a garage visit that’s filled with various Koenigseggs, including the final two Ageras – Thor and Väder.

The garage is nothing short of epic, holding cars of several owners. However, getting the low-down on the recording-breaking Agera RS is insightful. Bugatti set the 0-249-0 mile-per-hour (400 kilometer-per-hour) record of 42 seconds. On a whim, an Agera RS owner decided to replicate Bugatti’s run. That first attempt shaved several seconds off the Chiron’s time, completing the run in 36.44 seconds.

Fast forward a month later, a second attempt, this time at a location with a better surface, saw the Agera RS complete the 0-249-0 mph (400 kph) run in 33.29 seconds, crushing the Chiron’s time. The Agera RS smashed four other records that day, becoming the fastest production car ever with a top speed of 277.87 mph (446.97 kph).

The video doesn’t show a lot of the car; however, we do get to hear how the attempt came together. The 0-249-0 mph (400 kph) run was never planned. After the Agera RS set a new top speed record for a production car, the group of owners hosting the event decided to break the earlier 0-249-0 mph (400 kph) record.

The owner of the garage says in the video that the value of the record-breaking Agera RS has gone up significantly. He added the owner has received offers two to three times the original cost of the car, which was between $2.1 and $2.3 million, depending on options. That’s quite a price jump for going fast.

Source: Supercar Blondie via YouTube