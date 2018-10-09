This big gallery of new spy shots reveals that BMW is evaluating an even hotter version of the M2 to sit above the new Competition model. Earlier rumors suggest that this is either the CS or CSL variant, but it's not clear which one this might be.

In large part, this vehicle looks a whole like the new M2 Competition, but there are a few tweaks that indicate this is something special. BMW's development team takes a note from Porsche's playbook and uses body-color tape to conceal the new pieces. Fortunately, the adhesion isn't working on the corners of the extended front splitter, which reveals the part to us.

This test mule rides on a set of lightweight-looking, black, Y-spoke wheels with sticky Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. There are new brake discs, and they appear to be a ceramic-composite material. The calipers are larger than on the M2 Competition, and their gold color is eye-catching, too.

The more aggressive stoppers also appear at the back, although with smaller calipers since the ones in front do most of the work. Looking a little higher, BMW's team also covers a larger trunk lip spoiler with white tape in an effort to hide the new piece.

Rumors about the M2 CS suggest it would be a limited-edition model only for the United States in 2020. Various upgrades reportedly shave 132 pounds (60 kilograms) off the coupe. The Competition already weighs 3,600 pounds (1,632 kg) with the manual or 3,655 lbs (1,658 kg) with the automatic. In addition, power reportedly rises over the current 405 horsepower (302 kilowatts) and 406 pound-feet (551 Newton-meters) of torque.

Before Americans feel too special about getting a special-edition, more-powerful M2, rumors suggest the rest of the world might get a CSL variant in 2021. It wouldn't be available in the U.S. and would boast an even lower weight and more power.

Source: Automedia, CarPix