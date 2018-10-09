Toyota introduced the Corolla in 1966, selling them through a budget-friendly dealership network called Toyota Corolla Store in Japan. To outshine its competitors, the Datsun 1000 and Subaru 1000, Toyota gave the Corolla a larger 1.1-liter engine, which hit the car with a road tax; however, the larger, more powerful engine gave the Corolla a bit of prestige. Other features Corolla offered included a MacPherson strut front suspension and a 4-speed fully-synchronized manual transmission.

While Toyota introduced the Corolla in 1966 in Japan, U.S. exports didn’t begin until 1968. Starting price was under $1,700. During its first generation the, the U.S. Corolla got a 1.1- and 1.2-liter engine producing 60 and 65 horsepower, respectively.