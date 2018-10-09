The Corolla has changed a lot in its 52-year history.
Small, affordable, and reliable are three ingredients that have made the Toyota Corolla a go-to car for millions. Since its introduction in 1966, customers have bought more than 40 million Corollas, making it one of the best-selling nameplates in history.
Fifty-two years of history saw the Corolla go from a rear-drive subcompact car that transformed into the front-wheel-drive economy car we know today with four doors, a roomy interior, and just enough creature comforts to keep the price down and its value high. Yes, the Corolla GT-S of the 1980s is a sought-after sports car; however, it's a blip on the nameplate's otherwise economical ethos.
BudgetDirect compiled terrific illustrations of all eleven generations of the Toyota Corolla, making generational changes easy to spot. Click through to see how it has changed.
Source: BudgetDirect