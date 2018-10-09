BMW just unveiled the latest generation of the 3 Series at the Paris Motor Show. Now, a design registration with Brazil's Instituto Nacional da Propriedade Industrial provides an early reveal of the wagon variant. The images offer a complete look at the long-roof version's exterior.

The wagon features the same overall design aesthetic as the sedan, including the new, sharp-edged headlights. The differences are all behind B-pillar where the designers extend the roof and enlarge the size of side window at the back. The top still has a slight downward arch to maintain a sporty silhouette. L-shaped taillights adorn the back, and there's a small spoiler at the tip of the roof.

The design registration images don't show the interior, but it's likely identical to the sedan in there. For the new generation, BMW incorporates the options of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.3-inch infotainment display on the center stack. The console is available with an attractive finish that looks like metallic mesh.

The 3 Series wagon would share the sedan's engine options. In Europe, the options are the 318d with 148 horsepower (110 kilowatts), 320d with 188 hp (140 kW), 330d with 262hp (195 kW), 181-hp (135-kW) 320i, and 255-hp (190-kW) 330i. Only the 330i is available in the United States at launch. The M340i joins the lineup soon after the vehicle's introduction with 382 hp (295 kW). The 330e plug-in hybrid will arrive for the 2020 model year.

It's not yet clear whether BMW intends to offer the 3 Series wagon in the United States. The current model is available, but the rising popularity of crossovers might make the German automaker consider not sending the new one to America. For example, the company has moved 41,825 units of the X3 in the country through September versus 34,731 examples of the 3 Series. The business didn't outline what portion of the 3 Series sales was the wagon.

Source: Instituto Nacional da Propriedade Industrial