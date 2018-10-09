Why camp when you can glamp? An amalgamation of the term ‘glamourous camping,’ glamping is the best way to experience the joys of camping without dealing with the hassles of pitching a tent, building a fire, and sleeping on the cold, hard ground.

While you can glamp from the confines of your own personal ‘glamper’ (glamorous camper), those seeking to partake in the world of glamping without purchasing an expensive recreational vehicle or trailer can do so by staying at a glamping site such as AutoCamp.

AutoCamp allows customers to pay a daily fee to stay at one of its California campgrounds (or glampgrounds): one in Santa Barbara, another in Guerneville, and a soon-to-be-opened location just outside of Yosemite National Park.

Regardless of location, every AutoCamp site is outfitted with a number of pre-erected tents and custom Airstream trailers for customers to stay in (the Yosemite site will offer 80 of the latter). And these trailers are truly custom. Built specifically for AutoCamp, the aluminum-sided campers are best compared to the company’s more than 30-foot long Classic model, which bears a starting price of $149,900.

Each Airstream at AutoCamp offers guests the typical comforts of home, including a flat-screen television, a queen-size bed, a well-equipped kitchen, and a full bathroom with a walk-in shower. Based off of a cursory search of AutoCamp’s rates, and depending on the location and dates, staying in one of the campground’s Airstreams can cost as little as $130 per night to more than $300 per night.

If you’re looking to save some coin, then AutoCamp’s less expensive – but still luxury-lined – tents may be your preferred place to stay. Take note, though, that guests staying in one of AutoCamp’s tents will have to use the site’s community bathroom. While the communal spaces at AutoCamp are beautifully decorated and well maintained, we’d personally ante up the extra cash for the private bathroom and outright coolness of spending a night (or more) in an Airstream trailer.

Source: AutoCamp