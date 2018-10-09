Following its spy photo debut in June this year, the next generation Audi A6 Allroad is returning in a fresh batch of shots. It’s easily visible that the German SUV antidote has lost a significant amount of camouflage in the last couple of weeks and is very close to its final production form.

This prototype lacks the full body disguise of the previous mule and features a different set of alloy wheels. It may look like a regular A6 wagon, but the raised suspension and plastic wheel arches tell a different story.

The standard A6 Avant and its jacked-up counterpart share the same overall dimensions and will have a lot of common mechanical components. In fact, the powertrains range of the Allroad will mirror the motors offered for the wagon, with the only difference being the standard Quattro all-wheel drive.

Identical exterior dimensions mean the A6 Allroad will have the same cavernous trunk which, in standard five-seat layout, will be able to hold up to 565 liters (20 cubic feet). Fold the rear seats down and the volume will extend to no less than 1,680 liters (59.3 cubic feet).

Designed as a rival to the Volvo V90 Cross Country and the Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain, the premium rugged wagon will come as standard with a seven-speed automatic gearbox and a mild hybrid system for all engines. The smaller four-cylinder units are not planned to become part of the model’s engine range, though.

The new A6 Avant is offered with an optional sport differential that can transfer the power between the rear wheels during cornering. We expect to see this feature, as well as the advanced coasting function, in the A6 Allroad, too. The latter allows the vehicle to coast at speeds of up to 99.4 miles per hour (160 kilometers per hour) with the engine turned off.

Photos: Automedia