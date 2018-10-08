Thanks to Americans believing wagons are icky, the U.S. market is thin on sporty station wagons. Instead, we opt for large, unnecessary crossovers and SUVs that better accentuate our large waistlines. That means we don’t get the Audi RS6 Avant – a 605-horsepower people mover. We can complain about the lack of wagons in the U.S. market, but what really grinds our gears is when we spot something like the Klasen Audi RS6.

This thing is insane, producing 1,012 horsepower. That’s double the 605 hp from the RS6’s twin-turbo V8. That added horsepower makes the family hauler fast. How fast? Well, if you read the headline, you already know.

The video, another from AutoTopNL, shows the modified RS6 going from zero to 186 miles per hour (300 kilometers per hour) in just under 19 seconds. Zero to 60 mph (100 kph) happens in under four seconds – at least that’s what it looks like – while blasting past 124 mph (200 kph) in around nine seconds. The RS6 then goes on the cruise past 186 mph (300 kph) in under 19 seconds while on its way to 190 mph (307 kph).

However, that’s not the RS6’s top speed. A second run, this time without the running clock, sees the Audi reach 203 mph (328 kph), which is as fast as some supercars. Then again, it does have over 1,000 horsepower. It’s also stupid fast for something that seats five and is quite capable of taking the kids to baseball practice and getting groceries.

The Klasen Audi RS6 Avant is just another example of a great car Americans can’t have. Watching these videos is exciting – that amount of power in something that practical is amazing. However, it’s still a car we can’t own here, and that leaves us a tad sad.

Source: AutoTopNL via YouTube