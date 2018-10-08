We knew a topless version of the Volkswagen T-Roc was coming. Now it’s here, at least in prototype form. Spy photographers recently snapped a bevy of shots detailing the strange compact convertible crossover out and about for the first time, and our first impression is that it doesn’t look terrible.

That’s a notable observation considering all 37 of the spy shots below show this T-Roc with its roof up, which is generally the least attractive mode of a convertible. There is a bit of awkwardness in the car’s proportions since the cabrio T-Roc will apparently only offer two doors for entry, but overall it sort-of reminds us of the old drop-top Rabbit – albeit much taller.

Obviously there are quite a few other design changes required to bring this convertible T-Roc to life. The camo wrap does a good job hiding those changes, but it’s clear that there’s more involved here than simply cutting off the roof. Aside from this being a two-door model there’s a completely different rear deck that looks ample enough to accommodate the folding top, but not much else. Even with the camo covering up front the face looks like a familiar T-Roc though, and we certainly hope there’s some additional bracing underneath to cope with the significant reduction in rigidity that comes with removing the roof.

We don’t know much else about the drop-top VW at this early stage. Logic tells us it will be front-wheel drive only to help offset the added weight of the convertible roof and associated mechanicals. If options from the current T-Roc carry over, power would come from either a 1.0-liter inline-three or a 1.5-liter inline four, producing a maximum of 147 horsepower (110 kilowatts). All-wheel drive T-Rocs are given access to a 2.0-liter TSI four-pot good for 187 hp (140 kW) or a gutsy 2.0-liter diesel.

We do know, however, that it will debut sometime next year as a 2020 model.

Source: CarPix, Automedia