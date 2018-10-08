Cabrio all the things.

We knew a topless version of the Volkswagen T-Roc was coming. Now it’s here, at least in prototype form. Spy photographers recently snapped a bevy of shots detailing the strange compact convertible crossover out and about for the first time, and our first impression is that it doesn’t look terrible.

The new T-Roc convertible could look like this:

VW: T-Roc Cabrio Doesn't Make "Rational Sense;" Yet It's Coming
Preparing For The Inevitable: 2020 VW T-Roc Cabrio Rendered

That’s a notable observation considering all 37 of the spy shots below show this T-Roc with its roof up, which is generally the least attractive mode of a convertible. There is a bit of awkwardness in the car’s proportions since the cabrio T-Roc will apparently only offer two doors for entry, but overall it sort-of reminds us of the old drop-top Rabbit – albeit much taller.

Obviously there are quite a few other design changes required to bring this convertible T-Roc to life. The camo wrap does a good job hiding those changes, but it’s clear that there’s more involved here than simply cutting off the roof. Aside from this being a two-door model there’s a completely different rear deck that looks ample enough to accommodate the folding top, but not much else. Even with the camo covering up front the face looks like a familiar T-Roc though, and we certainly hope there’s some additional bracing underneath to cope with the significant reduction in rigidity that comes with removing the roof.

VW T-Roc Cabrio Spy Photo
VW T-Roc Cabrio Spy Photo

We don’t know much else about the drop-top VW at this early stage. Logic tells us it will be front-wheel drive only to help offset the added weight of the convertible roof and associated mechanicals. If options from the current T-Roc carry over, power would come from either a 1.0-liter inline-three or a 1.5-liter inline four, producing a maximum of 147 horsepower (110 kilowatts). All-wheel drive T-Rocs are given access to a 2.0-liter TSI four-pot good for 187 hp (140 kW) or a gutsy 2.0-liter diesel.

We do know, however, that it will debut sometime next year as a 2020 model.

Source: CarPix, Automedia

Gallery: Volkswagen T-Roc Cabrio Spy Photos

VW T-Roc Cabrio Spy Photo
37 photos
VW T-Roc Cabrio Spy Photo VW T-Roc Cabrio Spy Photo VW T-Roc Cabrio Spy Photo VW T-Roc Cabrio Spy Photo VW T-Roc Cabrio Spy Photo VW T-Roc Cabrio Spy Photo VW T-Roc Cabrio Spy Photo

Volkswagen T-Roc

Volkswagen T-Roc
Explore

More photos

2019 VW T-Roc R new spy photos
2019 VW T-Roc R new spy photos
VW T-Roc R new spy photos
VW T-Roc R new spy photos
ABT-Tuned Volkswagen T-Roc
ABT-Tuned Volkswagen T-Roc
VW T-Roc Convertible and Coupe renders
VW T-Roc Convertible and Coupe renders
Volkswagen T-Roc R Spy Photos
Volkswagen T-Roc R Spy Photos
2018 VW T-Roc
2018 VW T-Roc
Photo by: CarPix