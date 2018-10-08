Carlex Design is very familiar with tuning the Mercedes-Benz X-Class by creating luxurious and rugged versions of the German brand's new pickup. The firm's next project is far more audacious, though, because the team is creating a custom, six-wheeled truck with an extended bed and brawny, flared fenders. It calls the machine the X-Class Exy 6x6 Concept.

This is more than just an X-Class with an extra pair of wheels, although that would be plenty cool enough. Carlex fits a revised front fascia with huge intakes in the corners and a winch in the center. The revised hood gains a scoop, and there are fender flares with exposed rivets that look straight off a 1980s punk's jacket. An LED light bar adorns the roof. Side steps make getting into the raised pickup a little easier, too.

The biggest changes are at the rear, though. Carlex makes room for an extra axle and mounts the truck on knobby, off-road tires. Huge fenders cover the wheels. A massive X adorns the tailgate, and there's a new bumper with the exhaust outlets integrated into them.

Unfortunately, Carlex Design isn't providing many details about this machine beyond promising that it's now under construction. The hood scoop indicates the possibility of extra power being available. Currently, the X-Class' top engine is a turbodiesel 3.0-liter V6 with 258 horsepower (190 kilowatts) and 406 pound-feet (550 Newton-meters) of torque that runs through a seven-speed automatic.

Making the X-Class into a proper 6x6 will be quite a bit of work for Carlex. It'll require another differential and driveshaft to power the wheels. A new transfer case will possibly be necessary, too, to let drivers select where to send the torque. We can't wait to see how Carlex works it out.

Source: Carlex Design