The Nissan Titan is a tough truck – we learned firsthand just how tough it was in the deserts of Arizona. Its rugged nature out of the box also means it's one of the most configurable trucks around. In recent years, Nissan has teased us with Titan-based concepts, some built for off-roading and others designed for style. All of them make a statement – and the latest is no exception.

Nissan pulled the sheet off its most recent Titan conversion, the Ultimate Service Titan, at the Miami Auto Show. It’s one of eight concept and production conversions that Nissan has dreamt up for the Titan – and continues the truck's capable theme. Look forward to more truck stuff from the Titan in the future, but for now, check out the eight amazing concepts that the company has dreamed up.